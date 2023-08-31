How Much Are Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Movie Tickets?

Taylor Swift didn’t include “Mastermind” on Midnights for nothing. In fact, she’s adding more evidence every day. This morning, August 31, Swift revealed that she’s bringing her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film to theaters on October 13.

And, as with everything Swiftian, the fun is in the details.

Tickets, which are available now here, begin at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors (pre-tax and for standard screen showings). Per Variety, “Up-charges will kick in, as always, for IMAX and Dolby Cinema showings.”

It’s on par with Swift purposefully choosing August 9 (8/9) as the date to to unveil 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as her next re-recorded album release due out on October 27.

Good Morning America had the exclusive announcement of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and Swift also posted about the concert film across her socials.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift captioned her posts. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged. 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is bringing her “Eras” tour to the big screen in a brand new concert film! "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" hits theaters October 13th! https://t.co/Kqfes6omMK pic.twitter.com/3hEtraveB1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 31, 2023

Variety relayed that AMC Theatres will screen Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour “at every one of its US locations at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through its initial engagement, with many of the chain’s IMAX and Dolby Cinema locations locked in to ensure the singer remains larger than life on its premium screens. The film will also play on Cinemark and Regal screens in the US, with other theaters and chains expected to be added.”

AMC also provided a statement to the publication, addressing the presumed rush on tickets, which reads: