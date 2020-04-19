Sharing her seventh album Lover last summer, Taylor Swift has kept her name in headlines for the majority of 2020, for reasons both in and out of her control. Keeping things on a positive note, the year saw Taylor debut the video for “The Man” and well as make a number of charitable donations to Tennessee tornado relief efforts and a worried and broke freelance music photographer for their rent.

The world’s best-selling musician of 2019 joined the lengthy list of artists for Saturday’s One World: Together At Home festival hosted by Lady Gaga in partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen for a livestreamed performance.

One of the final performers of the night, Taylor decided to perform a song of her own, tapping Lover to play “Soon You’ll Get Better.” The performance came after Taylor was forced to postpone all of her 2020 performances due to the coronavirus pandemic. New tour dates have yet to be announced, but all purchased tickets for the 2020 dates will be transferred over to the rescheduled date.

A two-hour special, the One World: Together At Home festival also saw performances from Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, all who performed classic records by Nat King Cole, Aretha Franklin, and Louis Armstrong respectively.