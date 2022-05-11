Tove Lo Shares A Piano-Driven Rendition Of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’

Tove Lo has been unveiling shimmering songs, like the recent bombastic “No One Dies From Love” and the dark pop anthem “How Long” for Euphoria. But yesterday the Swedish singer decided to bring an Olivia Rodrigo song to her P3 Session, performing her own rendition of “Good 4 U.”

The “Habits (Stay High)” singer makes the hit her own by making it piano-driven, transforming it into a heartfelt ballad. Deeper in, the song is imbued with synths that are first haunting and then more danceable. It’s an emotional rollercoaster. People note in the comments that, by the end, this version of “Good 4 U” sounds like it’s all hers.

A while ago, Tove Lo introduced Crypto Tits, a collection of artwork made with crypto artist Blake Kathryn and featuring new music from Tove Lo herself. The title is a nod to her 2017 track “Disco Tits,” and a portion of the proceeds from the collection with benefit the organizations Black Girls Code and Carbon 180. She explained, ‘I’ve been exploring the NFT space for a while now and it’s super inspiring to me. Blake’s creations feel like new and different worlds to me and I love to create immersive experiences around my albums and shows, so this process was just awesome and mind expanding.”