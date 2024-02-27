What Time Does Niall Horan Go On Stage For ‘The Show: Live On Tour?’

In June 2023, Niall Horan returned from his musical hiatus to drop his album, The Show. Not even six months later, the “Heaven” singer released the deluxe version of the project, The Show: The Encore. Now, after letting his fans sit with the bodies of work, Horan has hit the road for his over 70-plus date tour, The Show: Live On Tour.

We’ve already covered the tour’s limited-edition merchandise up for sale and the rotating setlist. That leaves one last point to shine a light on — Horan’s performance itself. Technically, Horan hasn’t landed on US soil yet, so let’s shift our attention to his show’s schedule. Continue below for more information about the tour, including set times, the remaining tour dates, and the official tour poster.