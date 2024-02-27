In June 2023, Niall Horan returned from his musical hiatus to drop his album, The Show. Not even six months later, the “Heaven” singer released the deluxe version of the project, The Show: The Encore. Now, after letting his fans sit with the bodies of work, Horan has hit the road for his over 70-plus date tour, The Show: Live On Tour.
We’ve already covered the tour’s limited-edition merchandise up for sale and the rotating setlist. That leaves one last point to shine a light on — Horan’s performance itself. Technically, Horan hasn’t landed on US soil yet, so let’s shift our attention to his show’s schedule. Continue below for more information about the tour, including set times, the remaining tour dates, and the official tour poster.
What Time Does Niall Horan Go On Stage For The Show: Live On Tour?
Thanks to attendees, the public now knows more details about the show’s flow. On Reddit, one user broke down the entire run of the show. According to the ticketholder, by 6:15 p.m. local time, the doors to the venue officially opened for a nearly three-hour evening of performances. While Horan takes the stage roughly at 8:30 p.m. local time for his one-and-a-half-hour set, the party begins well before that. Each night, there is a special opening act to warm up the crowd at 7:30 p.m. Fans have gushed about the openers, so you won’t want to miss them.
Niall Horan 2024 Tour Dates: The Show: Live On Tour
02/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
03/01 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
03/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
03/05 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
03/08 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
03/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall
03/18 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
03/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
03/23 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
03/26 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
03/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/26 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
04/28 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/01 – Sydney, Australia @ Quodos Bank Arena
05/03 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
05/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
06/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/19 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
06/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/12 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
07/30 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
08/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
08/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
08/31 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
09/03 – London, UK @ The O2
Niall Horan’s The Show: Live On Tour Poster
