We are just hours away from Jung Kook‘s debut album, Golden, and the BTS Army is filled with joy and anticipation. Many Army members already have their physical editions of Golden on pre-order. But of course, fans are going to want to stream Golden the minute it drops on digital platforms.

And luckily, they’ll be able to do so beginning tonight.

Assuming the Army doesn’t crash Apple Music — like the Swifties did last week upon the release of Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — fans will be able to stream the album at midnight EST tonight (November 2) via Apple Music and other streaming platforms. Those on CST will be able to listen at 11 p.m., and the PST Army will be able to stream at 9 p.m.

Ahead of the album, Jung Kook has released two singles — the smooth, romantic “Seven,” which features Latto, and the sexy, rhythmic Jack Harlow collaboration, “3D.” He is set to drop the single “Standing Next To You” from Golden upon the album’s release, as well as a music video for the song.

Golden will boast 10 tracks, including new collabs with DJ Snake and Major Lazer.

The album arrives via BTS’ home label, BIGHIT Music. Find more information here.