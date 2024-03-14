Dua Lipa Radical Optimism
Warner Records UK
Pop

Will Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ Album Be On Vinyl?

On Wednesday, March 13, Dua Lipa doused her fans with announcements. Radical Optimism, her highly anticipated and long-teased third studio album, will be released on May 3. The UK pop star also revealed the album’s cover art and 11-song tracklist, including her already-dropped singles “Houdini” and “Training Season.”

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term ‘Radical Optimism,'” Lipa said in a statement. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Will Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Album Be On Vinyl?

According to Lipa’s official website, Radical Optimism will be available for purchase on Lenticular CD ($17), cassette tape ($23), vinyl ($30), and an exclusive deluxe vinyl with a signed insert ($60). There are also two boxset options ($40).

Radical Optimism is out 5/3 via Warner Records UK. Find more information here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

