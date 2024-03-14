Will Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ Album Be On Vinyl?

On Wednesday, March 13, Dua Lipa doused her fans with announcements. Radical Optimism, her highly anticipated and long-teased third studio album, will be released on May 3. The UK pop star also revealed the album’s cover art and 11-song tracklist, including her already-dropped singles “Houdini” and “Training Season.”

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term ‘Radical Optimism,'” Lipa said in a statement. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”