Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘A Fractured House’

A review of tonight's “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” coming up just as soon as I accuse you of peacocking…
Today was a big day for all things Marvel, as Kevin Feige made announcement after announcement about upcoming films: An official title for the third Captain America! A “Thor 3” title and release date! Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther! “Avengers 3” being split into 2 movies! An Inhumans movie! A Captain Marvel movie! A schedule (including the “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel) that will keep Marvel superheroes in front of our eyeballs until our children are ready to go to college! It was an easy day for the average fanboy or fangirl to get excited(*), even as the size and scope of the announcements made “Agents of SHIELD” feel like a very small, half-forgotten part of the mighty Marvel empire.
(*) I even got enthusiastic enough to help write a Black Panther primer, and to stump for some of my favorite Captain Marvel casting options.
Tonight was supposed to be a big night for “SHIELD,” since Marvel was going to debut the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer during “A Fractured House,” in the hopes of bringing back the many viewers who drifted away over the course of that frustrating first season – or even the ones who have been vanishing over the last few weeks because the since-canceled “Manhattan Love Story” was sucking their will to live. Instead, the trailer leaked a week ago – Marvel's PR department at least had the sense of humor to blame Hydra for it – and while “SHIELD” got a new clip to show (an amusing one where Tony Stark and the other Avengers test out the business about who can lift Thor's hammer), I doubt the bump is as big as it otherwise might have been.
But if people tuned in for the clip, or simply because the day's announcement flooded them with affection for all things Marvel, they saw a good example of the show “SHIELD” has become in this second season. We got a full dose of Adrianne Palicki as Mockingbird, and if the hour had just been Bobbi and Hunter bickering(**), occasionally pausing so the two of them and May could kick some ass, I'd have had no complaints. The show's fight choreography (and photography) has gotten much better this year – May's fight with Mark Scarlotti (Whiplash from the Iron Man comics) was nearly as impressive as the May vs. May fight from a few weeks ago – and Palicki's just a star in this role, so confident and magnetic and physical that I can easily imagine Joss Whedon or the Russo brothers or whomever winds up shepherding later films asking if Mockingbird can be a part of them. At a minimum, I hope the people running the show are seeing what I'm seeing and are doing whatever they can to make her a permanent part of the operation.
(**) It's basically the Mockingbird/Hawkeye dynamic, minus the guy who's not going to appear on this show unless Jeremy Renner's quote goes waaaaay down.
The rest of the hour hummed along nicely, with Fitz struggling to adjust to Simmons' return (and the Mac/Simmons scene that ensued) and the script nicely keeping us on our toes as to which Ward brother – if either – was being honest with our heroes. Tim DeKay is yet another good addition to the larger ensemble – as with the action and the characterization, the guest casting has improved dramatically – and I appreciate that no one on the team has in any way forgotten or forgiven what Grant Ward did to them. Coulson rattling off a list of his crimes was very satisfying to hear. I'm not sure I'm ever going to entirely let go of the fear that a Ward redemption arc is coming, if only because I know how most TV shows work, but at least I can feel confident that if it comes, the show won't be trying to ignore all the things he did in the past.
Six episodes in, and the creative team doesn't seem eager to let any status quo remain for too long. Simmons is back from her undercover job, Ward is out of the basement (and a fugitive), and Talbot has stopped trying to arrest SHIELD agents at every opportunity. (His acknowledgment of SHIELD's loss to May was a nice touch.) There's no complacency here the way there was last season, and now when the show is trying to be fun – like Bobbi and Hunter simultaneously shooting Toshiro before returning to their argument – it genuinely is.
A fine end to a big Marvel day. Here's hoping more people noticed.
What did everybody else think?
Anybody else think of Batman ’66 when the UN guy was turned to dust?
heh, at least they didn’t put him back together to have him speaking Japanese :-)
RWG (heaven help me, I still love that film)
Uhh, I guess it ranged as “OK” on my meter.
I just left the episode, of all things, feeling badder than usual for Fitz. It’s kind of the feeling I got for Charley two-thirds through Flowers for Algernon. He’s worse off than ever, and the guy who caused it escapes. Here’s hoping if anyone punches Ward’s button straight to hell, it’s him.
Unfortunately, the very fact the producers carried Ward over to this year and kept him as a player points to a different ending…
Not as sold on Palicki as most are, though none in the cast other than Phil G. really stand out to me in a major way. Then again, the character has been so over the map in the Marvel Comics universe, who’s to say…
RWG (the Avengers films need more XX, maybe this is an audition?)
Knowing how Whedon is very good at following through on small items, I would be very surprised if the female half of Fitz/Simmons (still cannot remember which is which) is the one to punch Ward’s ticket in the future. Her threat was out of character for her, and perhaps given a little short shrift in how it was staged, but it would be very satisfying to see it come true.
The show still has problems, but it’s getting better. I’m grateful that I’m not really watching anything now, because there is no reason for me not to find time to keep watching this. Normally, I’d dump out of a show with is many problems. And I actually did for about twelve episodes or so last season, which I’m never going back to watch. And I almost did again, giving it a pass the past three weeks before mainlining them on my DVR the other night. But now I’m in for a while.
Well, I’m mainly watching it because I’m at a point in my life where I’ve not really got a lot better to do.
And, yeah, I’m a comic book geek from the ’60s who suffered through Wonder Woman and Hulk and the various lousy Spider-Man vehicles and kinda feel I owe it to my inner geek to stick with as many of these as I can take seriously at all. As flawed as they are, my fifteen-year old self would have loved to have seen this version of SHEILD, The Flash, Gotham, etc back in the ’70s.
RWG (just like my inner anime fan would have died and gone to heaven to have had access to what the kids today do)
Yeah, I really, really liked this episode.
Gotta say, I think that each ep has been better than the last since midway through last year.
I’m excited for a Captain marvel movie… I’m irritated that there is no Black Widow movie…
…but at this point, I really, really want a Mockingbird movie.
I really liked this episode! I’m a fan of Tim DeKay and will be interested to see how the Ward vs Ward story pays off. Also loving the Hunter/Bobbi banter and pretty much everything Iain De Caestecker is doing. Skye continues to irritate me, and I wish they’d give Tripp something to do, but overall I’m really enjoying this show right now!
This season – and this episode in particular – suggests that this show might have been better if they had just built it around existing SHIELD agents and cast it accordingly. May and Coulson remain the only creation that are worth a damn.
I’d watch a Mockingbird movie with Adrianne in a heartbeat. She’s been a star forEVER and it’s about time folks started to notice.
I don’t understand Alan’s repeated praise for Adrianne Palicki since she appeared. Am I the only one who finds her character utterly boring and useless?
Moreover, she’s not a very good actor. Maybe it’s the material (her character is basically just another May, but with none of the mystique or credibility), but I find her performance cringe worthy. She’s totally unconvincing as an action hero, especially when she spins those stupid sticks around.
I’m not familiar with her prior work, but it looks like she appeared in Friday Night Lights (which I’ve not seen). Could that be why Alan is so enamored with her hollow, cliche performance?
On a related note, I also noticed the improved fight choreography this year. I generally yawn and get a snack when fight scenes come on television, but they’ve even got my attention, and the scenes with May in particular are incredible.
It’s really nice to see a woman kick ass with credibility, without it being a male gaze fantasy sequence. Usually when women are in action scenes they end up portrayed as overtly sexy or ironically unsexy.
“I don’t understand Alan’s repeated praise for Adrianne Palicki since she appeared. Am I the only one who finds her character utterly boring and useless?”
Yes.
“Moreover, she’s not a very good actor.”
You’re in the tiny minority on that count. She has more charisma than the first-season team put together.
I’ve not been that impressed with her acting, but physically she is very imposing. It really highlights how tiny many of the men on the show are, or else they are shooting her on a box or something. Watching some scenes with all the men looking up at her, I kept thinking she must be 6’5” or something. But then I looked it up and she is only 5’11”, which is tall for a woman, but not so tall as to make her dwarf all these ass kicking men.
It’s weird to me that I’d be one of the tallest guys on this show, and I’m not even six foot.
Schmoker, it’s almost a cliche at this point that actors are — for whatever reason — unusually short in most cases.
Who was that getting the tattoo at the end of the episode?
Bobby Cobb
Was it a Penny Can tattoo?
Butchie Yost, finally back in the game.
Another excellent episode. It’s no longer a chore to watch, now I can’t wait for the next episode. Glad I’ve stuck with it to see it become this strong a show.
“I’m not sure I’m ever going to entirely let go of the fear that a Ward redemption arc is coming”
Alan, no offense intended, but periodically you miss things. It was *painfully* clear at the end of the episode that between the two narratives provided by Ward and his brother mid-show — each of which depicts the other as a sociopath — the one about Ward was correct. The closeup of his eyes at the end fits Christian’s description of how they eerily change from normal to psychotic in an instant was dead-on, and the “f*** you, we’re never, EVER going to be a team again” retorts offered by nearly every cast member STRONGLY imply that Ward will remain evil (as was the casting of several new SHIELD agents to replace him).
Anyway, if anything I suspect Ward will become this show’s Irina Derevko: convincing people again and again that he’s not evil incarnate, but in the end that proves to be exactly what he is.
Finally, one continuity error I noticed: the aerial shot of the UN building at the beginning shows the Met Life tower in the background, whereas it was previously established in “The Avengers” that Stark’s new HQ (in an entirely different building) now sits there. (Also, judging from the “Age of Ultron” trailer, it appears to still be there.)
Note that until this episode I, too, thought it was clear the writers were preparing to rehabilitate Ward’s character. I’m glad they made the only *sensible* choice and left him an unambiguous villain instead of some Spike-esque bad-guy-turned-good thing.
Btw Adrianne Palicki should’ve been on the show from day one, and Alan’s own comment — “Palicki’s just a star in this role, so confident and magnetic and physical that I can easily imagine Joss Whedon or the Russo brothers or whomever winds up shepherding later films asking if Mockingbird can be a part of them” — is DEAD-ON. At the very least she should be made a series regular, STAT, and she’s a *much* more believable kick-ass SHIELD agent than May on every level. She has charisma *and* a sense of humor, and she has the right age and physical attributes to be believable as an action star. (Just FYI, she was also cast as Wonder Woman several years ago in a pilot that wasn’t picked up.) Without question she’s more interesting and a better character than Fitz/Simmons combined. Btw am I the only one getting tired of Fitz’s brain malfunction? I hope they resolve that storyline quickly.
I also hate to say it, but at the age of 50, Ming-Na Wen is pushing the limits of believability of an action star. Robert Downey Jr. is only a few years younger, but he can pull it off because, well, he’s Robert Downey Jr. (plus it’s hit Iron Man suit that does all the work, not Tony Stark himself).
I think it would be fun if Grant Ward and his brother are actually working together, and not for Hydra. After all, Grant did pull off the briar patch trick — “Whatever you do, don’t turn me over to my brother”. But he might have just had the goal of getting to a place easier to escape from than where he was.
I took the “never be a team again” comment as being one of those things that is said with the purpose of completely subverting it later. But I’m now past thinking they will actually allow Ward to redeem himself completely. I can foresee, however, a time when Ward’s dual nature wars with itself in order for him to prove himself at least worthy of something from Skype and the others, and that it ends with them being forced to team up with him and his final redemption comes with his death while saving someone.
Any redemption of any type that does not end with his death, however, would be cringe-worthy. He can be a conflicted psychopath, but he cannot ever be a trusted person again. That would be death for the series. If they ever tried that, I’d would probably bail no matter how solid the rest of the show becomes.
Wow. Grrrreat episode. So glad this show finally found the right rhythm. Palicki is teriffic, but Ming Na is still the baddest action hero on tv. Is she really 50? She looks 35. I wanna see HER in an Avengers movie. And hooray for full-on evil Ward. I never really had a problem with the character, but he does work best as a slimeball bad guy. And Skye is easier to take in the smaller doses of screen time she’s been given lately. Digging the Fitz Simmons dynamic, especially with the addition of the other Simmons whose character name escapes me. It’s so nice to finally be able to enjoy this show unreservedly and not have to sift through acres of suckage for the gold. It’s all gold now.
I do think they have done a good enough job with May, or at least Ming Na has, that she could easily slide into the movies. I could see her popping up in the type of slot that Hawkeye or Black Widow occupies. In fact, I see her much more in the movies than I do Adrianne Palicki. She has the gravitas to go toe to toe with any of the big stars from the movies in a way that so far Palicki does not.
I agree that Adrianne Palicki has great screen presence. (She was also in the 2nd G.I. Joe film, which was terrible, but she stole every scene she was in and made it watchable.)
I’m really enjoying season 2. It’s astounding how much better the show became and how effortlessly they managed to make the new characters likable and interesting – after all the dour efforts in the 1st season. Fitz/Simmons break my heart…
I think this season has been great. They are continuing the momentum from the end of season 1. I love Adriane Polacki as Mockingbird. Not only is she easy on the eyes but, she’s great in this role. I’m very happy where this show is headed.