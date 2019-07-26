USA TODAY Sports

Despite his apparent “retirement” from MMA, it’s widely expected to be a matter of time before former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon. During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, UFC president Dana White said he believes McGregor will return sometime at the beginning of next year, while mentioning a rematch with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is “absolutely possible.”

A second showdown between the two fiery contenders would provide a sequel to one of the most chaotic fights in recent memory. After McGregor was submitted by Nurmagomedov, tempers erupted in a post-fight brawl that spilled over into the crowd. Nurmagomedov and McGregor’s bad blood never cooled and both were suspended for their respective roles in the melee.

Another crack at the unbeaten Russian is one of the few challenges remaining for McGregor. He became the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. McGregor competed in one of the most talked about crossover fights of all-time against Floyd Mayweather, launched a successful whiskey business globally and has drawn interest from other organizations, such as the WWE.

Over the last year, McGregor has held the cards on if, or when, he’ll make another long walk to the Octagon. But should the champ earn another win on Saturday, Sept. 7, against Dustin Poirier, there’s no question McGregor would at the very least have his interest piqued in another chance at UFC gold against Nurmagomedov.