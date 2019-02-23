Getty Image

After proving he can hang with the best featherweight fighters in the world, the division’s current champion, Max Holloway, is moving up to lightweight to fight for the interim title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 on April 13 in Atlanta, the UFC announced through ESPN.

UFC president Dana White previously said lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov couldn’t just sit on the title for a year, and he made good on his word, announcing the interim title fight on Friday.

Nurmagomedov is currently serving a nine-month suspension for the chaos that erupted after his UFC 229 win over Conor McGregor. Nurmagomedov could have returned in time for the April 13 card had he filmed an anti-bullying message in Nevada, per ESPN, but he didn’t follow through with that requirement. Nurmagomedov announced that he’d sit out a full year as a show of unity with his teammate and cousin who were also suspended, pushing back his UFC return until after October.