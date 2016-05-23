Protect The Realm: Reimagining Every NFL Logo As A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character

uproxx sports

We have done plenty of NBA and NFL logo redesigns around these parts. Sometimes tying sports to a non-athletic theme is a stretch. But bringing together Game of Thrones and the NFL makes perfect sense. They’re two of the most popular and talked about things on television, they both have plenty of violence and, in the end, pretty much everyone ends up worse for wear.

Before we begin, I guess this post should have a mild spoiler warning? So, SPOILER WARNING, but only for those who aren’t caught up on the series, and even then, we really aren’t giving away much.

Teams are organized by division, and if you disagree with a selection, that’s too bad. This list was formulated by a team of scientists working day and night for months to calculate the best fit for each character. You can’t argue with science.

Dallas Cowboys – Joffrey Baratheon (Lannister)

An overinflated sense of entitlement a massive ego. Joffrey thinks Joffrey is the greatest, but really everyone just hates him.

Philadelphia Eagles – Sansa Stark

Endless dumb trades. Sounds like Sansa’s entire tenure on the show and sounds like the Eagles front office for the past several years. Every time things look up, something terrible happens and everyone wonders when the nightmare will end. And then, all at once, it does! Maybe things will be fine now who knows the end is coming soon anyway, right?