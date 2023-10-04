Ahsoka finale
Lucasfilm
TV

‘Ahsoka’ Fans Are Losing Their Minds After Watching The Finale: ‘Best Ending In Star Wars History’

Despite reportedly solid ratings and positive reactions to its two-part premiere, Ahsoka arrived with minimal fanfare on social media as cautious Star Wars fans were afraid to get burned again after The Mandalorian Season 3 failed to deliver.

However, Ahsoka quietly picked up steam before fans started going absolutely wild thanks to Episode 5 bringing The Clone Wars to life thanks to knockout performances by Hayden Christensen and Arianna Greenblatt. That fan fervor only increased as Grand Admiral Thrawn arrived in Episode 6 along with the live-action debut of Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. Add in Ray Stevenson bringing dramatic gravitas week-after-week as Baylan Skoll, and Star Wars fans were fully hooked going into the Ahsoka finale.

As you can see by the reactions below, fans couldn’t get enough of the climactic ending, which hopefully, set the stage for Ahsoka Season 2. The feedback was off the charts as some fans as Ahsoka seems to have leap-frogged The Mandalorian as the best Star Wars TV series.

On top of the badass lightsaber fights and Clone Wars lore, there was also lots of love for Christensen making a last-minute appearance as Anakin’s Force ghost proved he’s never stopped watching over his apprentice:

Speaking of master and apprentice, Star Wars: Rebels fans could barely contain their emotions after watching Ezra pay tribute to Kanan Jarrus by crafting a lightsaber just like his fallen master’s:

And, of course, there was a Kevin James meme as is the style of the time:

Ahsoka Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of September 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×