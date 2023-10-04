Despite reportedly solid ratings and positive reactions to its two-part premiere, Ahsoka arrived with minimal fanfare on social media as cautious Star Wars fans were afraid to get burned again after The Mandalorian Season 3 failed to deliver.

However, Ahsoka quietly picked up steam before fans started going absolutely wild thanks to Episode 5 bringing The Clone Wars to life thanks to knockout performances by Hayden Christensen and Arianna Greenblatt. That fan fervor only increased as Grand Admiral Thrawn arrived in Episode 6 along with the live-action debut of Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. Add in Ray Stevenson bringing dramatic gravitas week-after-week as Baylan Skoll, and Star Wars fans were fully hooked going into the Ahsoka finale.

As you can see by the reactions below, fans couldn’t get enough of the climactic ending, which hopefully, set the stage for Ahsoka Season 2. The feedback was off the charts as some fans as Ahsoka seems to have leap-frogged The Mandalorian as the best Star Wars TV series.

I’ll say it. #Ahsoka is my favorite live-action Star Wars show! Delivered on ALL fronts.

– Action

– Lightsaber choreography

– The mystery of Star Wars

– OT vibes

– Development of new & old beloved characters

– ALL OF IT 🤌🏼#AhsokaTano #Sabine #AnakinSkywalker #Mortis pic.twitter.com/dLbQ7DnLjh — Nathan Messer (@N8Mess) October 4, 2023

Sitting here with tears in my eyes right now. #Ahsoka has exceeded all of my expectations and delivered an emotionally fulfilling story that beautifully expands upon, but also enriches, what came before. I just couldn’t be more satisfied🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/SEx61pIJO1 — Noah (@keldorjedii) October 4, 2023

#Ahsoka SPOILERS!!! The way i physically and emotionally screamed at this scene. So sad that Ray Stevenson won’t be carrying on this journey, and that he doesn’t get to see the love for his character💔 What a beautiful episode though pic.twitter.com/ZR569WumfK — Cas (@casisnojedi) October 4, 2023

This entire sequence felt like it was straight out of a video game in the best way possible #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/eNwoCqNYxC — Noah (@NoahhbyNature) October 4, 2023

The blade of mother Talzan.

Duude Morgan went all in this episode 👏#Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/SKIobxVJVG — Ahsokalives (@ahsokareign2023) October 4, 2023

Baylan standing on the edge of a Mortis God, transitioning to Shin gathering a battalion of soldiers for revenge was a perfect way to conclude these two villain’s arcs, while opening up new doors for adventure and future stories. Thank you Ray Stevenson. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/lmHrVmZgdp — Palpamemes (@PalpamemesYT) October 4, 2023

On top of the badass lightsaber fights and Clone Wars lore, there was also lots of love for Christensen making a last-minute appearance as Anakin’s Force ghost proved he’s never stopped watching over his apprentice:

Having Hayden Christensen come back as Anakin Skywalker is the highlight of my year pic.twitter.com/bMiF6UALBs — meᰔw 🎃 🕸 (@Astronyaut) October 4, 2023

#Ahsoka #AhsokaSpoilers Nothing gets the tears rolling more than force ghost Ani. RotJ all over again 😭💛 pic.twitter.com/5MEFz5htBq — 🎃 𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕕𝕪 𝕊𝕥𝕠𝕟𝕖 👻 (@TheDreadStone) October 4, 2023

#ahsoka heavy spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

– ‘he always stood by me. even when no one else did’ anakin is still watching over ahsoka, after all this time 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Q1IZ6syPWh — peanut (@REYSKYGOAT) October 4, 2023

Speaking of master and apprentice, Star Wars: Rebels fans could barely contain their emotions after watching Ezra pay tribute to Kanan Jarrus by crafting a lightsaber just like his fallen master’s:

#ahsoka spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

“I HAD TWO OF THOSE. KANAN TOOK THE ONE, THE OTHER I HELD ONTO…IT IS PROPER THAT YOU [EZRA] SHOULD HAVE IT” NO ONE TALK TO ME IM SOBBING IN A CORNER FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/Onzk5gepi1 — Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) October 4, 2023

And, of course, there was a Kevin James meme as is the style of the time:

Dave Filoni after creating the best live action Star Wars show #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/hfk1867TYJ — Grunchyy (@BrandonGrunch) October 4, 2023

Ahsoka Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.