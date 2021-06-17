Once you’ve reached the summit of pop culture iconography, where do you go from there? It’s a question Annie Murphy is ready to answer with her upcoming comedy series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show drops on AMC this month and features Murphy as the put-upon sitcom housewife who’s reached her metaphorical breaking point. Well, metaphorical and, at times, literal. There’s a lot of glass smashing happening in the first four episodes screened for critics.

It’s a major departure for the relentlessly optimistic over-priviledged heroine she played on Schitt’s Creek, the Canadian comedy show that catapulted to viral meme-making status seemingly overnight. (Really, the rise of Schitt’s Creek has a streaming deal on Netflix and a devoted fanbase wielding their word-of-mouth recommendation power to thank for its phenomenal ratings. For its record-breaking Emmys sweep, look to its talented cast and the genius of its creator, Dan Levy.)

Alexis Rose was a posh, globe-trotting socialite who was deeply selfish, yet oddly charming and able to make the best out of any bad situation. Allison is an exhausted, frustrated, underappreciated housewife whose dreams are constantly being snuffed out by the childish antics of her husband and his friend group to the point where she begins to daydream about violently murdering him. Schitt’s Creek was a warm, welcoming town filled with brightly lit cafes and Goop-approved apothecaries. Kevin Can F**k Himself bounces between the color-saturated fantasy of those familiar sitcoms and the grittier, grimier reality of what life is like for the women who always seem to be relegated to their backgrounds.

It’s a show unlike any you’ve seen before and it all rests on the capable shoulders of Murphy, who proves she’s up for the challenge of reinventing herself on screen and she’s got the talent to do it.

We chatted with her about how terrified she was to say yes to the show, getting justice for Erinn Hayes, and why she’ll never look at a sitcom the same way again.

I hope you know that you can never kind of do a traditionally titled TV show again.

Oh, no. I’ve graduated from sh*t to f**k. Now there’s nowhere to go.

What were some of the sitcoms you went back to when this show was originally pitched to you?

I wasn’t a huge sitcom watcher. I did [watch] Home Improvement for one very particular reason, and that reason is Jonathan Taylor Thomas. [laughs] What comes to mind is Everybody Loves Raymond. And of course, Kevin Can Wait can’t not come up. I watched that infamous scene where Erinn Hayes is so unceremoniously written off the show, in a matter of two lines. It was like, ‘Oh, I miss mom.’ ‘Yeah. I wish she hadn’t died. Let’s go to the baseball game.’ So I feel like I channeled a little bit of what I assume must have been Erinn Hayes’ great frustration in a few of my glass smashing [scenes].

The show really deconstructs the sitcom fantasy but when does that illusion shatter for Allison?

I think that starts to change when she realizes that a house that she can no longer afford isn’t going to fix her life. I feel like, she has for such a long time blamed herself for not having the house that she wants, the husband she wants, the job that she wants, the life that she wants. But it’s in the moment where she realizes that she’s been basically gas lit for 10 years, she realizes that it isn’t at all even close to entirely her fault. There’s someone else that’s been really holding her back and really chipping away at who she is.

Kevin, as so many sitcom husbands before him, comes across as a fairly harmless idiot but there are moments when you get the feeling something more sinister is going on with him. Is that intentional or do I just hate him that much?

You do start to question, “Is he just a doofus or a calculated manipulator?” And the answer is both. He’s the big, giant doofus, but he’s also very calculated in his manipulation and his control. I think the moment that things really clicked for me, even though we read the script so many times and shot the thing, it wasn’t until I saw that first transition from multi-cam to single cam. You really see the toll that all of “jokes” have taken on this woman, and how they have reduced her to a fraction of who she used to be, how truly miserable she has become.