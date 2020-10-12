As Season 2 of The Mandalorian gets ready to blast its way onto Disney+ at the end of the month, the official Star Wars website has unveiled a brand new batch of character posters featuring Baby Yoda and some other people who get in the way of his scenes. But while it’s always cool to check up on the internet’s favorite green boy, he’s looking a little bummed in this latest poster. If we had to guess why, there’s probably a lack of soup bowls to slurp on whatever planet Mando brought him to this time.

You can check out the The Child character poster below:

Bringing up the rear are Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) who will be doing their best to reunite Baby Yoda with his people, which we already know will involve some “massive lightsaber action” thanks to Giancarlo Esposito promising a Jedi showdown in Season 2.

You can see the rest of The Mandalorian Season 2 posters below:

With seven Emmy wins under its belt, The Mandalorian is riding high into season two. The show absolutely dominated the streaming charts as one of the most watched original series on a new streaming service, so the anticipation for new episodes was already through the roof before audiences were trapped inside on account of the pandemic.

Here’s the official season two synopsis:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

The Mandalorian returns on October 30.

(Via Star Wars)