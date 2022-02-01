With only one more season of Better Call Saul left to go, Bob Odenkirk is about to have lots of free time. And what do you do when you have free time? You connect with old friends: Odenkirk is reuniting with Mr. Show co-creator, co-star, and real-life buddy David Cross on a new “docu-style comedy” series for Paramount Plus.

Guru Nation will see the Better Call Saul and Arrested Development stars as “rival cult gurus manipulating the minds of their deluded followers,” according to Deadline. “It will be directed by Jason Woliner, who directed Borat 2.” Bob’s comedy writer brother Bill, who has penned scripts for The Simpsons and Futurama, is also attached to the project.

It’s good to see Odenkirk back out there again after his heart attack in July 2021. “I am doing great. I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!” he tweeted less than two weeks after he was in the hospital. In September 2021, he wrote, “Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.”

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

Neither Better Call Saul season six nor Guru Nation have a premiere date.

