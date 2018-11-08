AMC

Here’s what we know about the Breaking Bad movie: it’s happening.

Here’s what we might know about the Breaking Bad movie: the storyline “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.”

Here’s what we don’t know about the Breaking Bad movie, besides why it’s currently titled Greenbriar: who is the “kidnapped man”?

Fans of the AMC series seem to think it’s Jesse Pinkman, and Slashfilm reported that the movie will indeed “follow his escape from Albuquerque following the bloody events of the series finale.” (Neo-Nazis are very in right now.) Vince Gilligan has yet to publicly comment on the movie, but in 2013, shortly after the Breaking Bad series finale, he was asked what he thought happened to Jesse, after he fast and furious-d himself away from Walter White.

“My personal feeling is that he got away. But the most likely thing, as negative as this sounds, is that they’re going to find this kid’s fingerprints all over this lab and they’re going to find him within a day or a week or a month. And he’s still going to be on the hook for the murder of two federal agents,” he told GQ. “But yeah, even though that’s the most likely outcome, the way I see it is that he got away and got to Alaska, changed his name, and had a new life. You want that for the kid. He deserves it.” No wonder he’s seeking refuge in Westworld.

Anyway, poor Jesse. That guy had a rough go of it throughout all of Breaking Bad, but especially in the final season (“I was there. I watched her overdose and choke to death. I could have saved her. But I didn’t”). If the Breaking Bad movie plot is “Jesse gets caught, suffers more,” maybe we don’t want this?

Let the man dance in peace.

(Via GQ)