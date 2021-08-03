After getting hit with its second COVID shutdown while filming in the UK, the hit Netflix series Bridgerton is back up and running (for now), and in a bit of good news, the production has taken the delays in stride. So far, there’s been no talk of pushing back the show’s season two release date, which is set for some time in 2022. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen has confirmed that things are still moving smoothly on the next Bridgerton chapter despite two COVID cases, which were handled quickly as the affected parties went into isolation. Via Variety:

“We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we’re back in it,” said the showrunner, who is currently shuttling back and forth between Los Angeles and the London-based set. “Right now I’m in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great.”

Bridgerton became a massive hit for Netflix, and don’t even think of crediting the pandemic. The show premiered in January 2021 before COVID had become a global health criss. No, Bridgerton was buoyed by fans of the romance novel series, and the fan-favorite portrayal of The Duke by Regé-Jean Page. Of course, Bridgerton fans intensely pining over Page proved to be a double-edged sword when it was revealed that the actor would not be returning for season two.

Despite the fact that Page’s departure makes sense as the novels switched focus to new characters, and The Duke’s story ended in the first season, fans of the series were outraged that the actor was leaving. However, true Bridgerton readers know there’s a lot more story left to come, but it’ll be interesting to see if Netflix can still pull in the same numbers without the smoldering good looks of Page to lure them in.

