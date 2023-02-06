The Walking Dead will launch three spinoffs within the next year (in addition to wrapping up Fear The Walking Dead, starting on Mother’s Day). The last of that batch will be a series that finally tells us what really happened to Rick Grimes, which means that Andrew Lincoln will return in a show that co-stars Danai Gurira as Michonne. First, we’ll see the Negan and Maggie spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City, which will show them as unlikely partners who try to locate Maggie and Glenn’s son in Manhattan. Then there’s the show starring crossbow fetishist Daryl Dixon, and you know that Norman Reedus is stirring that put before his show arrives.

What little we know about the show is kind-of wild. Daryl apparently wakes up in France and has no idea how he got there. According to Variety, he literally “washes ashore.” He desperately wants to go home (I hope there are some sentimental Carol flashbacks) and finds himself traveling across France, where I hope he tours the Paris catacombs. This must happen. Why else would this show pointedly head to France?

As far as the show’s title goes, that’s a mystery. Comic Book spotted a Reedus Instagram story, in which he posted an image of make-up boxes that all include “Raise The Dead” in straight-up labelling. Of course, this could be a reference to a working title, but again… catacombs.

As well, Comic Book points out that Reedus has a preferred title for his spinoff (as he told Jimmy Kimmel last fall), and I kind-of like it: “boom boom.” Yes, he went there:

“I’m hoping for a certain title. Let’s just think about it. She-Hulk is She-Hulk. Spider-Man’s Spider-Man. Batman’s Batman,” Reedus said, seemingly suggesting the simple Daryl Dixon. “So, why not this be, ‘boom boom’? You know what I mean? You see where I’m going with that, without me saying that?”

It’s worth noting that Reedus has also toyed with everyone’s emotions by asking (in reference to Melissa McBride’s Carol), “How do you know she’s not gonna come back?” A fair point.

