Season four of Stranger Things had one fan-favorite character who inspired several viral internet trends and even made long hair cool again, and his name was Eddie Munson. Unfortunately for fans, Munson was never able to graduate high school and was killed after a particularly gruesome battle with a bunch of demon dogs, but not before shredding one last legendary guitar solo. It’s the best way to go, considering. But the fans aren’t really letting it go anytime soon.

Despite his untimely demise, it seems like he might get one more storyline, this time in the form of a prequel novel. Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus is the upcoming novel from author Caitlin Schneiderhan, who is also a writer for the final season of the Netflix series, so you know it’s going to be well thought out and not just the type of fan fiction that ends up in TikTok edits.

Flight of Icarus will drop on Halloween, and take place two years before the events of season four. According to the plot description, the story will follow Eddie as he gets a chance for his band to secure a record deal…as long as he raises enough money. Who among us hasn’t had to scheme a little bit in order to make it big in the music industry? It happens!

Schneiderhan told EW: “The Eddie Munson we meet at the beginning of Stranger Things 4 is the protective shepherd to the nerdy lost sheep of Hawkins High. But taking on that mantle wasn’t such a cut-and-dry decision,” the author explained. “I’m so excited for fans to go with him on his journey towards becoming a hero, to experience the messy and uncomfortable decisions that led him to become the brave misfit we all know and love.”

As for Joseph Quinn, Munson’s real-life counterpart, the actor said he would “love to” return to Hawkins, but it would be hard since Eddie is really, truly dead. But you know what will never die? Rock and roll, baby!

