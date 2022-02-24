It’s been almost two months since Bob Saget’s unexpected death left the world mourning America’s Dad. The comedian’s sudden death was recently determined to be due to head trauma, as there was no evidence of drugs or foul play. Now, some members of the cast who worked alongside Saget in his most famous role, single father Danny Tanner on Full House, will be reuniting in a few weeks at ’90s Con in Hartford, CT.

Fellow comedian and friend Dave Coulier confirmed that some of the core cast will make an appearance at the convention, marking the first time the crew will be seen together since Saget’s death. Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger are all slated to appear at the convention, which takes place March 11-13th.

“We’re so close, that whenever and wherever we get together it’s like a family reunion,” Coulier told E! News. “This may sound kind of sappy, but we really do love each other. We’ve been through everything together—births, deaths, marriages, divorces, our shows being picked up and canceled. We’re a real family on and off-camera.”

Saget played the single father of three girls, the eldest played by Bure, who had his brother-in-law Jesse, played by long-time pal John Stamos, and best friend Joey, played by Coulier, move in to help raise the girls. Much of the cast returned for the 2016 Netflix revival series Fuller House. The cast frequently reunited and interacted on social media, making it seem like they were a real-life family.

Last month, the cast each paid their own tributes to their fellow co-star.