HBO

This week’s Game of Thrones sure piled on the heartbreaking moments. Jaime jilted Brienne after she (arguably) jilted Tormund. Arya broke Gendry’s heart by refusing his proposal. Dany lost both a trusted advisor and another dragon. And perhaps the saddest moment of all occurred when Jon Snow gave up his direwolf, Ghost, and seemed indifferent to it all. He didn’t even embrace his beloved pet! What a monster, and that’s why tweets like this soon surfaced.

Ghost lost a ear in the battle and Jon couldn’t even pet him goodbye, wtf is that?! #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/dC3CmLTIGf — Ruke Loshaj (@rukeloshaj) May 6, 2019

This very simple tweet leaves no room for arguments, but Thrones season eight director David Nutter spoke with Huffington Post to formally explain why (even though Tormund, Sam, and Gilly all got hugs) Ghost got no love:

“Since the direwolves are kind of CG creations, we felt it best to keep it as simple as possible. And I think that it played out much more powerfully that way … Keeping Ghost off to the side, I thought that played out better.”

Perhaps this was a budget-related issue, and it’s simply cheaper to leave Ghost dangling by his lonesome than spend money making it look like Jon Snow’s hugging his pet? Then again, this is a show where zombie giants and dragons interact with humans, and the visual effects team makes these things happen.

Last episode a dead giant picked up Lyanna Mormont https://t.co/LDVziLybac — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) May 7, 2019

Bro they ride DRAGONS in this show — ᵃˡᵉˣᵃⁿᵈᵉʳ (@Blvckedout) May 7, 2019

Poor Ghost. This good boy deserved a much better goodbye. It’s no wonder that folks are circulating this mocked-up, Urban Dictionary-styled entry to add a new “ghosted” definition to the pop-cultural lexicon.

From Urban Dictionary: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Ch8jjs0YBd — Michelle Hodkin has a NEW BOOK OUT! (@MichelleHodkin) May 7, 2019

(Via Huffington Post)