Jason Momoa Was Not Very Happy About The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

HBO

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

From stars Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner to just about every other person who was involved this season, the cast of Game of Thrones made sure to weigh in on the series finale this weekend. So too did some of the hugely popular show’s many previous cast members, including Khal Drogo himself — Jason Momoa. Despite not having appeared on the program for years, Momoa has been very supportive of the show and especially of Clarke. After Sunday’s series finale, however, the actor didn’t seem to happy about one thing in particular.

If you guessed “when Jon Snow kills Daenerys Targaryen,” then you won! As reported by BuzzFeed, Momoa live-streamed himself watching “The Iron Throne,” and while most of his reactions to the last-ever episode of Thrones were positive, he absolutely lost when the bastard Stark killed his former Khaleesi. “F*ck you! F*ck you, punk!” he screamed into the video at one point. Later, when Jon was pardoned, Momoa’s complaints continued:

“Let me get this sh*t straight. You’re going back to what the f*ck you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi. Oh my god… I feel lost. I’m lost. What the f*ck? Drogon should have f*cking melted his ass.”

So, despite all of the horrible things that Dany did to the people of King’s Landing at the end of the penultimate episode, “The Bells,” it seems that Momoa is definitely identifying himself with her camp and the fans who agree. Even beyond character death and in newfound Aquaman stardom, he is still dedicated to the moon of his life.

Jason Momoa had a very NSFW reaction to Dany’s death in the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale 🤬 (via prideofgypsies | Instagram)pic.twitter.com/xQbV2TzkwT — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 21, 2019

JASON MOMOA IS SPEAKING FOR ALL GAME OF THRONES FANS pic.twitter.com/CqM3TsQ96n — Queen of the 7 kingdoms (@itsTrueDany) May 20, 2019

(Via BuzzFeed)