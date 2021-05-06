As he often does, Jimmy Kimmel took a few hilarious shots at Ted Cruz during his monologue on Wednesday. He also threw a new insult his way, following “lyin’ little bitch,” “scumbag,” “snake on a plane,” and “Snoozin’ Cruz.”

After Facebook extended Donald Trump’s ban by six months, the Texas senator tweeted, “Disgraceful. For every liberal celebrating Trump’s social media ban, if the Big Tech oligarchs can muzzle the former President, what’s to stop them from silencing you?” In response, Kimmel said, “A lot of his chambermaids defended him today, Ted Cruz in particular, wrote ‘disgraceful,’ and boy would he know disgraceful.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host also brought up this horrifying photo of Trump and “Sweaty Teddy” sharing an overpriced dinner at the former-president’s Mar-a-Lago stomping grounds. “Look at Trump’s body language. He’s so ready to go. [He’s] half off the seat,” he observed. “Not a chance these two had dinner. He gave Ted Cruz coffee and a glass of water and sent him to the Marriott down the street.”

“By the way, that table,” Kimmel added, “that’s where they seat you at a wedding in hell, with those two.” The singer at the wedding is Kid Rock, naturally.

