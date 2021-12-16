After she opted out of participating in the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That…, due to her lengthy feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall popped up in the first trailer for How I Met Your Father, and people are loving it. Following Hulu releasing the trailer on Thursday afternoon, the reactions started pouring in on social media as Cattrall was revealed to be the series narrator and the future version of Hilary Duff‘s character Sophie.

While Duff’s involvement was previously known, Cattrall’s was not, and the surprise went over huge as fans of the actress were happy to see her thriving after the whole Sex and the City mess. (Not to mention the recent developments involving Chris Noth.) In fact, Cattrall’s involvement has already turned How I Met Your Father into a must-watch for people who were going to skip the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series entirely.

You can see some of the reactions below:

the only thing that excited me about that #HIMYF trailer was Kim Cattrall who needs to make an appearance in #AndJustLikeThat , Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa hopefully the actual show is better😬 pic.twitter.com/CgcmxJCuh7 — D.Alexander🤴🏿 (@HisNameIsD) December 16, 2021

Clearly @KimCattrall has moved on to better things than that sorry excuse of a SATC reboot. 😌 #Andjustlikethat #HowIMetYourFather https://t.co/qxEt9UzED9 — cynemical (@cynemical) December 16, 2021

I’m way too exited about @KimCattrall on @HIMYFonHulu y’all have no idea. — Ana Magdalena (@filmgeek007) December 16, 2021

Kim Cattrall doing the “how I met your mother” reboot and the “queer as folk” reboot is HIGH LEVEL shade, you can’t tell me otherwise — jaredmilian✨ (@jaredmilian) December 16, 2021

How I met your father? Sure, I'll try it. It's got @KimCattrall ????? YEP 😍👌👌👌 A WINNER — Dorkfacecreates (@dorkfacecreates) December 16, 2021

I will watch this for only kim cattrall just to spite HBO https://t.co/qvBR9sgL1M — Katie (@kmmurphhh) December 16, 2021

Here’s the official logline:

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

How I Met Your Father premieres January 18, 2022 on Hulu.