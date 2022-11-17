Pete Davidson made his first appearance on the November 17 episode of The Kardashians, which was a little awkward considering he and Kim Kardashian had already broken up back in August. Nevertheless, the obviously pre-recorded episode offered a rare inside glimpse into their whirlwind tabloid romance.

While the couple dominated headlines with their appearance at the 2022 MET Gala (thanks in no small part to the drama over Kim wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress), the two had actually met the year before at the 2021 MET gala. As the episode reveals, Davidson tried to make a move during that first meeting, but Kim politely shot him down with a creative excuse.

“Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn’t give it to me because you had gloves on?” Davidson said to Kim before admitting that he admired the move. Via E! News:

Looking back on Kim’s answer, Pete continued, “It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car being like, ‘Wow, she knows how to, like, make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet.” Kim noted, “Aww. Had only I had known.”

Sadly, their romance wasn’t meant to be. While Kim has yet to be linked to a new partner, Davidson’s name comes up practically every single time there’s a celebrity breakup thanks to his now-confirmed BDE. Heck, even Martha Stewart wants a crack at him, but she’s going to have to wait her turn. Davidson is reportedly seeing model Emily Ratajkowski at the time of this writing.

(Via E! News)