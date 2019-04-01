Getty Image

“Operation Varsity Blues” became part of the public lexicon in March when the feds indicted Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and dozens of others in an alleged college admissions scam. It’s been a long three weeks for those involved, and Loughlin’s kept a low profile since posting $1 million in bail while her career (and that of her daughter, Olivia Jade) has continued to slide downhill. Well, Loughlin decided to hit the yoga mat over the weekend in LA and emerged in order to do so. Upon her class departure, TMZ’s paparazzi tracked her down in a parking garage, where she politely declined to speak on the scandal.

You can see video footage of the encounter at TMZ, which shows the pink-clad actress going as incognito as possible behind sunglasses. She was friendly enough when quizzed but remained firm on not being able to reveal anything at this time. “I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you. You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now,” she said. “But thank you for your time.” Loughlin also had no comment when asked if she was “afraid of going to prison.”

Despite her apparently calm air, PEOPLE recently reported that the Fuller House actress (who’s reportedly being booted from her signature role, despite the support of some co-stars) is “very stressed out” about the situation. “They can’t wait for the court hearing next week to be done with,” People relates from a source. “It’s very hard for them to think about other things right now.” Indeed, both Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer, Mossimo Giuannulli, could be on the hook for five years. That’s on top of a $500 billion lawsuit from angry parents, so indeed, it must be chaos central in their household, along with those of the other 50 or so defendants.

