Watch Rowan Atkinson Fight a Bee in the ‘Man Vs Bee’ Trailer

Finally some representation for men who hate bees as much as Nicolas Cage in The Wicker Man.

Would you ever let a Rowan Atkinson character house-sit for you? I wouldn’t either. Unfortunately, some unfortunate but seemingly very rich homeowners did not know any better and as a result, we have a Netflix show. Netflix just released the trailer for its upcoming comedy series Man Vs Bee which is exactly what it sounds like. Trevor (Atkinson), a dad thrilled to have a job, house-sits a mansion where he encounters a bee who quickly becomes his nemesis. Instead of protecting the home, his feud with the bee results in severe damage to the house and he ends up in court.

Bees are adorable, but the Man Vs Bee trailer clearly establishes that this titular bee, while cute, is kind of a menace who is out to make Trevor’s life as chaotic as possible.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

Bumbling dad Trevor tries to get the best of a cunning bee while house-sitting a posh mansion — but only unleashes more chaos in this comedy series.

Will Man Vs. Bee win Emmys? Most assuredly not, although Rowan Atkinson does deserve an EGOT for his decades of comedic contributions to cinema.

Man Vs. Bee drops on Netflix on June 24.