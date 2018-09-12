‘Mayans M.C.’ Tangles With Scorpions While Change Looms On The Horizon

FX

WARNING: Spoilers for premiere of Mayans M.C. will be found below.

The debut episode of Mayans M.C. introduced a whole new club to recapture fan thirst from Sons of Anarchy loyalists, who showed up to make FX’s newest series the most watched cable premiere of the year. Co-creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James honored existing mythology while setting up higher stakes, for which hidden agendas (most of which are believably fine-tuned, even with much upfront double-crossing involved) have already poured out. “Escorpion/Dzec,” the second episode, makes those challenges personal on multiple levels, but we should talk about that title, since this biker universe digs symbolism.

As our own Dustin Rowles noted, this season’s titles follow a telltale format — the Spanish/Mayan name of an animal for each episode. Last week, a lingering stray dog prevailed (is it Jax reincarnated?), and this week’s installment features the titular scorpion at a few key moments: (1) While the child of cartel leader Miguel Galindo is kidnapped; and (2) When the Mayans notice escaped dogs barking near a kennel that also houses lost children in cages. It’s plausible that the scorpion arrives in the spirit animal totem sense, to forecast change on the horizon — that is, the army of Los Olvidados (“Forgotten Children”) rebels are working to overthrow the cartel after decades of brutality.

For what it’s worth, the Mayans M.C. Twitter account recently tweeted a crude drawing of a scorpion atop a gun with a “the table decides your fate” caption. The club table? Who knows, but there’s not much time for the club to think about scorpions because sh*t is going down, and worlds are colliding all over the place. Perhaps most entertainingly in terms of nostalgia, the show builds upon the cameos (Gemma and the San Bernardino SAMCRO president) from last week by adding in another familiar face. That would be Chucky Marstein, (Michael Ornstein), who’s working at the salvage yard where Coco (wait for it) researches porn (more on that later). Thankfully, Chucky’s not preparing to cook chili in this chapter.