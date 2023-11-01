What Are The Must-See Shows For November 2023?

November has arrived to put visions of Thanksgiving feasts into our heads, and even though The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s season finale has already aired, there’s plenty to be thankful for on TV this month. This includes returning hits from different ends of the spectrum (a Squid Game reality show, The Crown‘s highest drama in its history, and Fargo with a side of Hamm). As well, Selena Gomez is back with more of her incredibly charming cooking series that would brighten your kitchen if you give it a chance.

Additionally, Amazon continues to be the current champ of the comic-book adaptation game with more Invincible, and Taylor Sheridan has a new show on the not-so-distant horizon. More fuel for Hugh Howey readers will arrive onscreen too, along with the first of three Godzilla projects. Let’s get cracking.

Here are the must see shows for October.

Invincible: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series streaming 11/3)

Robert Kirkman’s other most beloved comic book series proved that Amazon really is doing superheroes and supervillains better than anyone else right now. When this round of episodes begins, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) will need to fully reckon with the implications of that climactic fight in the sky with his dad, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Additionally, his love life will receive new wrinkles, and Walton Goggins will be back, meaning that the man who would be Boyd Crowder again is achieving TV supremacy with every passing year. New characters shall be portrayed by Ben Schwartz and Tatiana Maslany.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Season 1 (Paramount+ series streaming 11/5)

Taylor Sheridan currently has 6666 in the works on the Yellowstone side, but first, he’s taking viewers back to the real Old West. David Oyelowo portrays the legendary Black U.S. Deputy Marshal. This series will harken back to the Post-Reconstruction era, in which Bass Reeves became a notorious frontier hero by capturing thousands of the most frightening criminals in the land. Oyelowo will be accompanied by Dennis Quaid, Garrett Hedlund, and Donald Sutherland.

The Buccaneers: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series streaming 11/8)

Christina Hendricks stars in this series that should please Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age, and Bridgerton fans, and not simply for the opulent surroundings and wiggery. The story revolves around the new rich in America and their daughters, known as The Buccaneers, who make a spectacle of themselves in London while attempting to find some aristocratic dudes who are both handsome and classy. Gotta dig that hot corset action.

For All Mankind: Season 4 (Apple TV+ series streaming 11/10)

Joel Kinnaman is still starring in this alternate-history space-race series, and in the year 2003, the Earth’s nations are competing like hell to capture and mine asteroids full of precious minerals. That doesn’t sound ominous at all, and of course, there’s still plenty of beefing between nations after Happy Valley has grown in size on Mars’ surface.

The Curse: Season 1 (Showtime series streaming on Paramount+ 11/12)

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder are here to whoop some The Property Brothers butt. Only kidding, sort of. Stone and Fielder star in this A24 series as hosts of a house-flipping show who end up being cursed by a guest on their series. From there, the genres begin to bend in this series created by Fielder and Benny Safdie.