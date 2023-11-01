What Are The Must-See Shows For November 2023?

November has arrived to put visions of Thanksgiving feasts into our heads, and even though The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s season finale has already aired, there’s plenty to be thankful for on TV this month. This includes returning hits from different ends of the spectrum (a Squid Game reality show, The Crown‘s highest drama in its history, and Fargo with a side of Hamm). As well, Selena Gomez is back with more of her incredibly charming cooking series that would brighten your kitchen if you give it a chance.
Additionally, Amazon continues to be the current champ of the comic-book adaptation game with more Invincible, and Taylor Sheridan has a new show on the not-so-distant horizon. More fuel for Hugh Howey readers will arrive onscreen too, along with the first of three Godzilla projects. Let’s get cracking.
Here are the must see shows for October.
Invincible: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series streaming 11/3)
Robert Kirkman’s other most beloved comic book series proved that Amazon really is doing superheroes and supervillains better than anyone else right now. When this round of episodes begins, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) will need to fully reckon with the implications of that climactic fight in the sky with his dad, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Additionally, his love life will receive new wrinkles, and Walton Goggins will be back, meaning that the man who would be Boyd Crowder again is achieving TV supremacy with every passing year. New characters shall be portrayed by Ben Schwartz and Tatiana Maslany.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Season 1 (Paramount+ series streaming 11/5)
Taylor Sheridan currently has 6666 in the works on the Yellowstone side, but first, he’s taking viewers back to the real Old West. David Oyelowo portrays the legendary Black U.S. Deputy Marshal. This series will harken back to the Post-Reconstruction era, in which Bass Reeves became a notorious frontier hero by capturing thousands of the most frightening criminals in the land. Oyelowo will be accompanied by Dennis Quaid, Garrett Hedlund, and Donald Sutherland.
The Buccaneers: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series streaming 11/8)
Christina Hendricks stars in this series that should please Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age, and Bridgerton fans, and not simply for the opulent surroundings and wiggery. The story revolves around the new rich in America and their daughters, known as The Buccaneers, who make a spectacle of themselves in London while attempting to find some aristocratic dudes who are both handsome and classy. Gotta dig that hot corset action.
For All Mankind: Season 4 (Apple TV+ series streaming 11/10)
Joel Kinnaman is still starring in this alternate-history space-race series, and in the year 2003, the Earth’s nations are competing like hell to capture and mine asteroids full of precious minerals. That doesn’t sound ominous at all, and of course, there’s still plenty of beefing between nations after Happy Valley has grown in size on Mars’ surface.
The Curse: Season 1 (Showtime series streaming on Paramount+ 11/12)
Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder are here to whoop some The Property Brothers butt. Only kidding, sort of. Stone and Fielder star in this A24 series as hosts of a house-flipping show who end up being cursed by a guest on their series. From there, the genres begin to bend in this series created by Fielder and Benny Safdie.
Beacon 23: Season 1 (MGM+ series streaming 11/12)
After the success of Apple TV+’s Silo, which you should watch, there’s now the question of how Hugh Howey fans can get their fix before the soaking wet Season 2 arrives. Well, enter Beacon 23 starring Lena Headey in this story about intergalactic lighthouses. Headey portrays Aster, who finds herself on a beacon helmed by Halen (Stephan James), and let’s just say that all is not what it seems. Cue intrigue.
A Murder at the End of the World (FX limited series streaming 11/14)
There’s some Glass Onion flavor to this mystery series that follows Darby (Emma Corrin) accepting an invitation to visit a reclusive billionaire with an assortment of other guests. One of the lucky participants will be not-so-lucky and end up dead, and at that point, Darby must use her amateur-sleuth abilities (including hacking and being a typically astute Gen Z-er) to solve the case before anyone else ends up dead. Along with Corrin (The Crown), this show also stars Harris Dickinson of the upcoming The Iron Claw and Clive Owen, who is already so many projects and yet who should be in more.
The Crown: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming 11/16)
The final season of this royal soap opera is upon us. The story will partially focus upon the courtship of Prince William and Duchess Kate after they met at university. Charles will marry his former mistress, Camilla, and Diana will move on as well. Sadly, the world already knows how a car chase between the paparazzi and Diana/Dodi Fayed ended. Thus, the Queen will enjoy her Golden Jubilee while a “fairy tale” ends and another one begins.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series streaming 11/17)
Three (three!) Godzilla-centered projects are hitting screens in the next year. That includes this Apple TV+ series that should be incredible in 4K and will star father-and-son powerhouses Wyatt and Kurt Russell, the latter of whom will team up with Godzilla, which is certainly a take that we need in this world.
Fargo: Season 5 (FX series streaming on Hulu 11/21)
Jon Hamm, need we say more? Alright, we will. This season stars Hamm and his enormous belt buckle as this season’s most eccentric lawman. The season co-stars Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, Joe Keery, Richa Moorjani, Jessica Pohl, Nick Gomez, David Rysdahl, and Sam Spruell — all as characters bearing names even more flowery than the actors themselves.
Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 11/22)
Despite Squid Game being a smash, global, runaway hit, something about a reality show did not sound so wise. Still, Netflix decided that they were up to The Challenge, and sure enough, some unfortunate allegations have surfaced. Still, it will be worth checking in to see how this show moves from dystopian-tale-that-portrays-a-horrific-reality-show to an actual reality show. People won’t be able to resist.
Selena + Chef: Home For The Holidays (Food Network special streaming on Max 11/30)
Selena Gomez remains underappreciated, so thank goodness there will be an offshoot of her long-lived cooking show. What a wonderful holiday season.