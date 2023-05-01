May is somehow upon us, and if you need to hide inside and avoid allergies, TV is here for you. The world still awaits the conclusion of Succession and more of Mrs. Davis‘ badass nun, but the streaming services and cable networks will forge ahead with even more new offerings.

This translates into more from the Bridgerton, The Walking Dead, and Sons Of Anarchy universes. As well, a global pop star will give fans a glimpse into his world, and Pete Davidson will sort-of do the same because his life is an endless font of comedic inspiration. Absurdism will also be the name of the game from Tim Robinson’s return and a Watergate-based turn from Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. Get ready to park your butt in front of your TV and streaming devices. Here are the must see shows for May 2023.

White House Plumbers: Limited Series (HBO series streaming on HBO Max 5/1)

The Veep guys bring us the Watergate story that you never knew that you’d enjoy watching. Justin Theroux delivers a knockout performance in this David Mandel-directed adaptation of Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh’s book, Integrity. In doing so, the team puts a satiric spin upon the experiences of Egil (played by Rich Sommer) during and after his time leading the Special Investigations Unit that was tasked with plugging information leaks. Yep, that’s where the “plumbers” comes from, and this show is fun and tragic but, fortunately, mostly fun.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All: Season 1 (Disney+ series streaming 5/3)

Ed Sheeran stars in his own documentary series that promises to be “searingly” candid while also shedding light on his musical inspirations. In doing so, Ed grants access to his private life while getting real about his own hardships, triumphs, and challenges. The global musical juggernaut will also learn of a life-altering development while the cameras roll.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix series streaming 5/4)

The corset-filled, 19th century soap opera returns for more of what Shondaland already delivered. The principal series will bring us third and fourth seasons, but for the time being, viewers can tuck into Charlotte’s origin story, on both historical and personal levels. Expect to see some familiar faces from the original show with younger Charlotte portrayed by India Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel as her present-day incarnation. Fingers crossed for a lot of Snorting Habit details, but the main thread will follow Charlotte’s arranged marriage to King George. She’s not thrilled at first, but the trailer suggests that she warms up to the idea.

Bupkis: Season 1 (Peacock series streaming 5/4)

Pete Davidson is once again mining his own life for comedic inspiration in this half-hour series that will present a wealth of guest stars within a fictionalized version of what it’s like to be Pete Davidson. For some reason, Sebastian Stan punches him, and I’m not sure what that’s all about, but this show promises to take both a grounded approach to storytelling while adding in elements of the absurd. The jury is still out on which category can count Pete’s pretend parents — Joe Pesci and Edie Falco — will belong to, but expect this to be bizarre.

Silo: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series streaming 5/5)

Justified creator Graham Yost helms this show that builds a 100+ story underground silo to house what remains of humanity. The story adapts Hugh Howey’s first book, Wool, in which the world has been left in desolation due after a toxic apocalypse. Rebecca Ferguson plays the engineer who keeps the joint running, but she’s beginning to have suspicions about the silo’s secrets. The series also stars Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Common, Chinaza Uche, and Avi Nash.

The Great: Season 3 (Hulu series streaming 5/12)

God only knows how Elle Fanning’s Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult’s Emperor Peter III haven’t killed each other yet. Their arranged marriage has slid deeper into misery, but they must get their sh*t together to stay in power. History tells us that Catherine was Russia’s longest reigning female empress and that she overthrew her husband, but god only knows where this show will actually go. Conventional history went out the door a long time ago.