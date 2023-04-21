Netflix’s biggest surprise hit The Night Agent keeps outdoing itself. While the series has been gaining traction on the streamer for the last month, Nielsen finally released its first-week numbers, and they are equally as impressive. Almost as impressive as a lonely night agent taking down the government. Almost!

Nielsen reported that the Netflix series was watched for 2.6 billion minutes (!!!) in its first four days of availability (March 20-26th). This makes the show the 38th most-watched streaming title in a weekly measurement since 2020, according to Nielsen. By Netflix’s own measurement, the series is already the streamer’s sixth most popular English languest series of all time, and there is no sign of stopping. Look out, Bridgerton.

Shadow and Bone clocked in at No. 2 with 1 billion minutes watched in its first full week, followed by the little engine that could South Park, which just wrapped up its 26th season, seemingly on the road to outdo The Simpsons by simply never ending.

The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a young FBI agent who is thrown into the world of wide-scale political conspiracies while working in the White House. The series, based on the novel of the same name, has already secured a second season, which is currently being written, according to creator Shawn Ryan.

What’s different with The Night Agent and, say, Stranger Things is the obvious difference in target demographic. The series drew in an older crowd, with 60% of viewers over age 50. This must be where all of the Yellowstone fans are hiding out until Kevin Costner chooses to return to set, if at all.

(Via Variety)