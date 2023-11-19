Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Your Lucky Day (Well GO USA Entertainment movie on VOD & Amazon Prime) Euphoria star Angus Cloud passed away earlier this year, and he left behind a few films including this thriller that might stress you the heck out. This film conjures up a $156 million lottery ticket, which leads to an attempted robbery, a hostage situation, and other parties somehow finding out what’s up and adding to the chaos. The film’s messaging about how one can get rich in America is not subtle, and Cloud is, as always, magnetic and electric. TIE: 10. Black Cake (Hulu series) This series is based upon Charmaine Wilkerson’s best-selling novel that takes a murder mystery around the globe with a diverse array of characters. Creator Melissa Jo Cerar joined with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo films for this decades-spanning saga that begins in the 1960s when a bride disappears in Jamaica. Or is she, you know, actually involved in her husband’s killing? The story hops forward in time, and a family origin story takes a probably-related turn after the death of a widow, who left past demons on a flash drive. You can guess part of where this is going, but not all of it by far.

9. Dumb Money (Sony Pictures movie streaming on VOD & Amazon Prime) More financial shenanigans happen here, this time of the online tech bro variety, feature in this film about the GameStop short-squeeze and Robin Hood debacle of 2021. Paul Dano stars as Keith Gill, who sinks all of his money into a particular stock, and social media began to follow suit. Billionaires soon begin to lose their sh*t while realizing that they are not the only ones gaming the system now. A whole lot of lives get upended, and the film co-stars Pete Davidson, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Shailene Woodley. 8. Invincible (Amazon series) Steven Yeun’s Mark heads to college, which is no Godolkin University. Debbie doesn’t handle this well, which is understandable considering what she has been through with the Omni-Man bullsh*t. She attempts to pick up the pieces with a support group, but worlds soon collide, and there’s no escaping what Mark’s father has done to her and many others. Speaking of the Devil, Omni-Man is obviously alive and well at the end of this episode. Man, Cecil is not going to be happy with Mark, but we knew that already. This series doesn’t have the sizzle of The Boys shows, yet between both universes, Amazon is doing superheroes better than any other studio at the moment.

7. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+ series) This is one of three Godzilla projects arriving onscreen before year’s end, and in this Apple TV+ series, Kurt Russell ends up joining forces with the radiation-awoken prehistoric monster. It happens! Kurt is joined by his son, Wyatt, with both Russells portraying Army officer Lee Shaw at various stages of life. Seeing legendary actors joined by their progeny to grand effect is always a good time, and here, you’ll forget all about the nepo baby thing while witnessing secrets coming to light with devastation. 6. Five Nights At Freddy’s (Blumhouse film streaming on Peacock) This film simultaneously scared up box-office and streaming success on the same weekend. The timing was perfect, given that this film not only fit the spooky time of year but also blossomed as yet another successful video-game-to-screen adaptation. Josh Hutcherson did not have the quiet little evening at work that his character imagined, since this no ordinary pizzeria. Animatronic horror villains are no less scary than horrific and homicidal dolls like M3GAN and those sporting ski masks and chainsaws, as it turns out. And now, the wait for the green lighting of a sequel shall begin.

5. Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+ series) Goodness, Taylor Sheridan cannot be stopped. Does the man sleep? No one knows the truth, but he’s in between pushing out Yellowstone shows with another three spinoffs (including 6666) in the works, so why not crank out the first season of the Lawmen series? David Oyelowo portrays the legendary Black U.S. Deputy Marshal of the Old West, long before Kevin Costner was leading a cowboy soap opera. Bass Reeves is the real deal, and this show follows his frontier hero who captures thousands of the most frightening criminals around. 4. A Murder at the End of the World (FX series streaming on Hulu) The set-up will remind you of a Glass Onion-style whodunnit but heads toward an exploration of tech could strike a chord in our current times. Emma Corrin transforms into a Gen Z amateur sleuth as Darby, who’s one of the not-so-lucky participants in a gathering held by a reclusive billionaire portrayed by Clive Owen. The series also stars Harris Dickinson of the upcoming The Iron Claw, so get ready to see a lot more of him soon.