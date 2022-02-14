What’s Popular On Streaming Right Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10: (TIE) Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures film on HBO Max) Guillermo del Toro assembled a wildly impressive ensemble cast (Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, and more) here, and of course, that’s not the sole reason that one should hop on board a project. Yet this movie (which has bagged four Oscar nominations) makes it easy to get absorbed in this carnival world (set in the late 1930s and 1940s) where Cooper’s leading man (who has already done some shady things) determines to pull the wool over the eyes of the extremely wealthy. It’s atmospheric, noir-soaked, and even worth the 2+ hour runtime. 10: (TIE) Reacher (Amazon Prime series) The controversial Tom Cruise casting of the movies doesn’t exactly get erased with this series, but the show takes great pains to be more authentic with the leading man’s hulking stature. Alan Ritchson is 6’2″ and comes by the “hulking” detail honestly, and he picks up with this adaptation of Lee Child’s bestselling novels about the vet who’s having an interesting time with civilian life. Naturally, there are shadowy forces at work here because that’s how this story rolls, so cue the conspiracies.

9. Spencer (NEON movie on Hulu) Kristen freaking Stewart finally (and fully) puts her Twilight days behind her in this film, in which she portrays Princess Diana and earned an Oscar nomination. The film revolves around a pivotal few days towards the end of her ailing marriage to Prince Charles, and Stewart fully pulls out the emotional stops. It’s a gutsy-as-hell career move and fully watchable, all while knowing that this film made the British royals steam under the collar, as with The Crown. 8. The Tinder Swindler (Netflix film) This selection grew popular right ahead of Valentine’s Day, hopefully in an effort to save you from running to the apps on a very commercial holiday. Welcome to the sordid true-crime tale of the self-dubbed “Prince of Diamonds,” a faux billionaire playboy (Simon Leviev, actual name Shimon Hayu) who cruised Tinder, leaving women wondering what happened after they opened their wallets to him. This guy even succeeded in fooling people into thinking he was the son of real-life multi-millionaire Lev Leviev. Yikes.

7. Peacemaker (HBO Max series) John Cena’s insufferable, super-patriotic The Suicide Squad character may have annoyed everyone in that movie, but he’s back and doing everything to entertain through campiness and multiple dance sequences. One of them even puts Cena in tighty whities, so here’s to James Gunn for adding some Eagly to the mix for unconditional love. 6. The Power of the Dog (Netflix film) Oscar nominations all around for this film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch’s a sinister, charismatic rancher who’s menacing side comes out in accordance with his own insecurities and toxic masculinity. He terrorizes his sister-in-law and her son, and both Jesse Plemons and Kristen Dunst won acting nominations along with Cumberbatch himself. Director Jane Campion earned accolades as well, so catch up on this one soon.

5. Pam & Tommy (Hulu series) Pam & Tommy is a gloriously decadent show that revels in 1990s debauchery but also doesn’t shy away from difficult conversations about consent and misogyny. Pamela Anderson got a raw deal here, all while Tommy Lee and Rand Gauthier’s completely dumb beef worked high-stakes collateral damage upon her. The cast pulls out the stops, as does the incredible hair and makeup team. Plus, Jason Mantzoukas does the talking-penis thing. You can’t lose here. 4. All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix series) Expect some Squid Game parallels to arise while you watch this K-drama series that rose to the peak of Netflix’s global charts immediately upon release (a few weeks ago). This show comes with the added bonus (?) of zombies while high school students try their hardest to survive the difficult conditions while realizing that there’s no hope of rescue on the horizon. Binging is the name of the game here, so clear your schedule.