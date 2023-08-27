Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Star Wars: Ahsoka ( Disney+ series) Tales from a galaxy far, far away may have taken a turn upward after The Mandalorian‘s downswing. Perhaps that’s owing to Rosario Dawson being initially cast by the Internet as the title character, and the reviews have indicated that this was an idea that has lived up to its potential. The series co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Lars Mikkelson, and Eman Esfandi, and the story follows up on Ashoka’s The Mandalorian appearance as well as the character’s place at the end of Star Wars: Rebels. TIE: 10. Red, White & Royal Blue (Amazon Prime movie) Uma Thurman’s deep-fried Southern accent might be the best reason to watch this film if you aren’t already familiar with the source material of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel. The narrative follows as Uma’s portrayal of the first female U.S. president as her son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Zakhar Perez), ends up entangled with Henry, a Harry-like British prince, Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). There’s annoyance followed by a change of heart, and then there could be a dilemma over duty to country. You know the drill, Bridgerton fans.

9. Invasion ( Apple TV+ series) As the title suggests, we’ve got an alien invasion here. The story unfolds in real time over several continents, so get ready for an intense collision of crop circles with civilization’s impending collapse and humanity at its best and worst at the same time. There’s a pivotal sheriff, along with civilians attempting to find their way alongside soldiers and people supposedly in charge. The series hails from Simon Kinberg (of many X-Men films) and David Weil (Citadel, Hunters), and the story hovers right into the second season like no pause ever existed. 8. No Hard Feelings (Columbia Pictures film streaming on VOD and Amazon Prime) Jennifer Lawrence did her part to try and bring R-rated movies back to theaters, although Apple TV+’s Platonic may have cemented that there’s an audience there, but it might simply be one that prefers streaming. So, here’s your chance to watch her as a fail-hard woman who answers a Craigslist ad that was placed by helicopter parents who are worried that their 19-year-old son will never get lucky. Although the assignment seems easy, that’s not the case, and there’s a fun supporting turn from The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who makes everything better.

7. Billions (Showtime series streaming on Paramount+) Axe is back, baby. He’s here for the final round of this seemingly never-ending series that will finally come to a close, thereby spawning several spinoffs, so this is kind-of like Showtime’s The Walking Dead only less revolting and with hedge funders. As stated already, Damian Lewis returns alongside Paul Giamatti, and Maggie Siff still deserves more roles and awards forever. 6. Elemental (Pixar movie streaming on Disney+) Here’s another movie that found more life on streaming than in theaters. Pixar’s latest follows the occupants of Element City, where air, fire, and water-themed character co-exist but could probably stand to do so more together. Fiery Ember Lumen and Wade Ripple may come from two different worlds, but we’ll see if they can bring their worlds together at some point. Expect some melting-pot metaphors and difficulties along the way, here’s some more good news: this film runs a mere 102 minutes, although if you’re a parent, you know that this might mean it will play over and over again in your living room.

5. Justified: City Primeval (FX series streaming on Hulu) Sure, this spinoff is fantastic and all that, but wouldn’t you also love to see Raylan Givens in several other shows, too? Our own Brian Grubb has dreamed up plenty of scenarios where this could conceivably work. Heck, he shouldn’t be limited to Miami now, if he manages to get out of Detroit alive. Just for kicks, we also asked Boyd Holbrook where he would like his character, Clement Mansell, to pop up, given the chance. He had an answer. I’m also hoping for him to appear in some future reunion video for The White Stripes 4. Heart of Stone (Netflix film) Netflix movies starring Gal Gadot simply seem to get those clicks regardless of content. She formerly starred in Red Notice (alongside two dude powerhouses in what maybe was the only film that mattered during one specific moment in time). Here, she portrays someone actually named Rachel Stone, who happens to be an elite MI6 elite agent with secrets. Never been a movie like that before, nope. As well, Jamie Dornan plays Rachel’s agent boss, and it’s impossible to resist the glossy-fluffy action movies, so give ’em a shot.