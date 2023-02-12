Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10: TIE. You People (Netflix film) This power-packed feature film directorial debut from Kenya Barris combines the comedic genius of Eddie Murphy with the wit of Nia Long and the presence of Jonah Hill. The latter portrays Ezra Cohen, who takes a fateful rideshare with a woman, Amira Mohammed (Lauren London), and the adventure could prove to be a life changer. Ezra’s parents are portrayed by the delightful pair of David Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and this is a modern love story, yes, but also so much more. 10: TIE. Murder In Big Horn (Showtime series streaming on Paramount+) The world awaits Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which has been subject to delays on multiple fronts. First, this series follows similar themes within three parts that chart the centuries-long epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Big Horn County, Montana. Native journalists fire up a deep dive, and you’ll see in-depth interviews from law enforcement and Native families. When all is said and done (although not resolved), the long-suffering, grieving families will have communicated their truth through a powerful and stirring portrait of their community.

9. The Menu (Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios film streaming on HBO Max) “Foodie horror” is a thing, and it’s a scathingly beautiful thing to witness. Ralph Fiennes portrays a sinister and downright insane bad boy of the kitchen, who goes much further in his degenerative behavior than one can imagine. You might long for relief from the chefs played by Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Lucas Bravo (Emily In Paris) after you watch this one, but all of it is worth the ride, especially since Anya Taylor-Joy can do no wrong on the screen. 8. The Walking Dead (AMC series on AMC+ and Netflix) The Last Of Us viewers continue to stress how their apocalyptic wasteland series is (and this is true) more prestigious, but dammit, I will never be able to quit Daryl Dixon and friends. Soon enough, we’ll see the conclusion of Fear The Walking Dead along with at least three spinoffs, including a Maggie and Negan frenemies adventure in Manhattan, the reunion between Rick and Michonne, and Daryl, who is somehow in Paris. One can only hope that his crossbow washed ashore with him, too.

7. The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Media Ventures show streaming on Paramount+) Let’s get real here. I’d love to chat with Drew Barrymore about E.T. and Santa Clarita Diet, but since that probably will not happen, all due respect is going out to the best daytime talk show currently on TV. This thing is doing gangbusters on Paramount+ (watch out, Yellowstone), and her eternal optimism and commitment to a concept are contagious. Drew is a rare example of a former child star who has seen some sh*t and pushed past all of the garbage in Hollywood to truly do her own thing. Be forewarned, however, that this show will make you smile despite whatever else is happening in life. 6. Pamela, A Love Story (Documentary streaming on Netflix) In the wake of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, Pamela Anderson set out to tell the real story and give the finger to those who she considers “a**holes.” This project, which is produced by Brandon Lee (son of Pamela and Tommy), takes us behind the blonde bombshell curtain to give us a more textured picture of Pamela’s true personality. After five bad marriages, Pamela has a lot of stories, but this project show us her essence beyond the public image dominated by a stolen home video. That was a traumatic experience and one that caused a domino effect upon her professional and personal lives. She’s got a lot of adoration for the world, and her fans adore her, too.

5. Poker Face (Peacock series) Natasha Lyonne continues to corner the market on tough, hard-talking characters who would be the ideal drinking buddy. She teamed up with Rian Johnson, who’s in the midst of his Knives Out trilogy and still bringing the twisty fun here. And of course, it’s obvious that Natasha’s Charlie is a not-Columbo-but-still-Columbo character who’s in command even in the face of those who attempt to shut down her ability to spot a lie. Natasha’s co-stars (Adrian Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Chloe Sevigny, and more) are all giving the most, and Johnson’s still the modern master of cameos. 4. Plane (Lionsgate movie on Amazon Prime) Gerard Butler stars in this film that he’s seemingly been prepping to launch for his whole career. As our own Mike Ryan wrote, this actioner improbably rips and shines as a perfect example of why Butler is one of the only actors who hasn’t gone the superhero route for one major reason: he doesn’t have to do so to make profitable films. He’s got creative control and is producing and making bank, and he can entertain like a mofo. Those days of dancing around in shamrock boxers really paid off, and now, he’s the guy having a blast while filming throwbacks like it ain’t no thing.