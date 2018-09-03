ABC

ABC is going full steam ahead with the Roseanne-less Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, for better or worse. After getting her show efficiently canceled in the wake of a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, series creator Roseanne Barr at least had the decency to reach a settlement with producers to allow the new spinoff to continue without her — effectively saving the jobs of over 200 cast and crew members.

But even taking that into consideration, it’s understandable that Barr still has mixed feelings about the show going on without her, as she explained in a new podcast interview with conservative radio personality Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. For the sake of her mental health, Barr stressed that she needs to stay “neutral” about the whole thing.

“I’m not going to curse it or bless it. I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do,” Barr said on the podcast. “I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it.”

In anticipation of the reboot spinoff premiering on October 12, ABC has released set photos that noticeably do not include Barr for reasons obvious enough. Likewise, John Goodman more or less insinuated that his TV wife was going to be written off in a postmortem sort of way, which is kind of ironic when you consider that Barr had him killed off in the original series finale.

How the tables have now turned.

(Via TV Line)