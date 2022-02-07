Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. The Power of the Dog (Netflix film) It’s approaching Oscar time, baby, and it sure seems as though this movie will be a big contender. Benedict Cumberbatch’s a whistling rancher who’s running on sheer toxic masculinity. He terrorizes his brother and sister in law (Jesse Plemons and Kristen Dunst), and expect acting nods as well some Jane Campion love from the Academy. 9. And Just Like That… (HBO Max series) True, this Sex And The City revival ended up playing out like a horror show, and the Che Diaz backlash was only part of the occasion. The reappearing Peloton and Steve Brady receiving a metaphorical knife went a long way, too, but no one could ever accuse this season of being boring. Will the world see more? We should find out pretty soon.

8. Peacemaker (HBO Max series) John Cena’s horribly patriotic The Suicide Squad character is here in a show that’ll win you over with its sheer campiness and devotion to fun. Remember, we’re receiving this one because James Gunn grew bored during the pandemic and knew that people needed to see Cena dance in his tighty whities and feel some unconditional love from Eagly. 7. In From The Cold (Netflix series) The criminally underrated Margarita Levieva (Scandal, The Deuce, Adventureland) portrays a maybe-Russian spy in this role that seems handcrafted for her. She’s fluent in Russian and Soviet-born, after all, and Levieva finally gets to be a leading lady in a project where she can let her no-nonsense and ass-kicking skills fly. There are more than a few gory moments in this one, but the final twist pays off serves as a perfect layup for a second round.

6. Ozark (Netflix series) The Byrde family’s taking their final money-laundering lap, and Netflix’s first half of the fourth season goes to Ruth Langmore with plenty of f-bombs along the way. Marty and Wendy sure are in a heaping helping of trouble, even though they survived the bloodshed of the most recent season finale. Don’t expect things to stay quiet for them, though. And one of the loudest calls will come from inside the house. 5. Murderville (Netflix limited series) Will Arnett returns to TV to lampoon procedural shows, which almost lampoon themselves at this point. Fortunately, he’s getting improvisational with celebrity guests, who will attempt to solve murders, All involved will have to think quickly and improvise the heck out of this thing, and that means that Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone are your guinea pigs.

4. Raised By Wolves (HBO Max series) If you were confused by Westworld and loved it, then good news: you’ll want to give this Ridley Scott show a chance. The Mother character is still doing everything she can to reboot humanity in unfriendly terrain, and the sci-fi-trippiness continues here with (probably) more bloodletting amid a truly intellectual ride. Just let go and let the story sweep you away for this one. 3. Pam & Tommy (Hulu series) Pam & Tommy is a gloriously decadent show that doesn’t shy away from tough issues like consent and double standards and misogyny, but it never forgets that people are always watching this show through sheer voyeuristic tendency of their own. Yep, poor Pamela Anderson gets caught in the crossfire of Tommy Lee and Rand Gauthier’s ridiculous beef, but it’s still undeniably a blast to watch the story unfold.