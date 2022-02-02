What’s Popular On Streaming Right Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable. Let’s do this.

10. Don’t Look Up (Netflix film) An A-list cast (Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, and more) team up with director Adam McKay to tear apart the 24-hour news cycle (humanity vs. an asteroid), and boy, do they ever. Given what we now know (in real life) about how humanity can’t seem to agree that survival is the best option, yeah, this checks out. 9. Peacemaker (HBO Max series) John Cena’s horribly patriotic The Suicide Squad bro is hellaciously funny in his own show, all because James Gunn got bored during quarantine. That’s why the Cena dance moves (in tighty whities and otherwise) exist, but don’t worry, he’s worthy of contempt as always. There’s no telling whether we’ll see another Squad movie, so soak up as much of this end of the DCEU while it’s hot.

8. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix series) You’ve probably seen the similarly titled Girl On The Train, which has nothing to do with this film, although the spookiness arrives in a darkly comedic manner here. Kristen Bell plays a heartbroken woman, Anna, who sits with her wine in that window of the title. One day, she notices a handsome neighbor, who moves nearby with his daughter, and a glimmer of light comes into her life. Then comes murder-time. 7. The Lost Daughter (Netflix film) Maggie Gyllenhaal’s vision as a first-time director is stunning to behold, and this movie stars Olivia Coleman as a vacationer who becomes obsessed with a young mother and daughter who also hang on the beach while their extended family isn’t so idyllic. There’s plenty of Dakota Johnson (always great), along with Jessie Buckley and Ed Harris.

6. In From The Cold (Netflix series) Thank god Margarita Levieva (Scandal, The Deuce, Adventureland) finally reeled in the ass-kicking leading role that she was meant to play, and this show has more than a little bit in common with The Americans. Levieva portrays a “boring” single mother who’s informed that she’s a Russian spy, and maybe she is, and maybe she isn’t? 5. The Power of the Dog (Netflix film) This isn’t exactly a new selection, but this one will be important when the Oscars arrive. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a rancher who’s fueled by toxic masculinity and a sinister streak. He terrorizes his brother and sister in law (Jesse Plemons and Kristen Dunst), and this ain’t the MCU, baby. The entire principal cast here is award-worthy, and this film resonates through cultural lenses of past and present.

4. And Just Like That… (HBO Max series) Yes, it’s true. One cannot overlook the Che Diaz backlash, but hey, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are still around and as vacuous as always. This time around, though, spirits are already crushed, and Miranda’s sure to knock a few others down along the way to kicking poor Steve in the butt. It’s finale time this week, so you can’t ignore it. Sex and the City was once zeitgeistian, and while viewers are disappointed here, they love to loathe this revival, and you might, too. 3. Pam & Tommy (Hulu series) Pam & Tommy is a gloriously decadent show that takes viewers back to the days of the fledgling Internet. The show even depicts then-spouses Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee using the Internet for the very first time while they attempt to ascertain how the heck people are watching their stolen sex tape. Jilted home-repair contractor Rand Gauthier did a truly despicable thing while attempting to settle the score with Tommy, and Pamela got caught in the crossfire. It’s emotional, but it’s still a blast to watch.