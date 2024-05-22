When Does ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 3, Episode 5 Come Out?

By now, you’ve been properly welcomed to Wrexham with Welcome To Wrexham, the docuseries from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. It seems like you’re not alone in that — the series was just renewed for a fourth season in the middle of its current third season, so we can safely say these soccer/football players aren’t going anywhere, despite Reynolds’ overly busy schedule.

Even though season four of Welcome To Wrexham is already shaping up, season three is still in full swing. There are three more episodes in the season, and a new one will drop this week.

Episode five will air on FX on Thursday, May 23rd at 10 pm. The episode also airs again an hour later at 11 pm for those of you who prefer to be fashionably late. Like previously episodes, it will debut on Hulu and Disney+ the next day, Friday, May 24th by 3 am ET.

Here is the official synopsis for episode five, which is titled, “Temporary.”

99-year-old Wrexham fan Arthur Massey reflects on his life as a supporter as his 100th birthday approaches and the Club continues to struggle with the new Kop football stand.

Aside from Wrexham and the upcoming Deadpool installment, Reynolds is currently starring in IF, the family flick which hit theaters last week. What can’t he do?! Buy an NHL team, apparently.