When Will ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2, Episode 10 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)

For nearly three months, we’ve watched Tommy Egan elevate and go head-to-head against the competition in Chicago’s drug game during season two of Power Book IV: Force. This season was jam-packed with drama, which is expected in the Power Universe, but it also delivered shocking deaths between characters like Walter Flynn and Leon. Up and through episode nine, Tommy and Diamond built an empire that it’s nearly untouchable in Chicago, and whether or not it remains untouchable and what happens next, is what we’ll find out in the season two finale.