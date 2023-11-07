(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)
For nearly three months, we’ve watched Tommy Egan elevate and go head-to-head against the competition in Chicago’s drug game during season two of Power Book IV: Force. This season was jam-packed with drama, which is expected in the Power Universe, but it also delivered shocking deaths between characters like Walter Flynn and Leon. Up and through episode nine, Tommy and Diamond built an empire that it’s nearly untouchable in Chicago, and whether or not it remains untouchable and what happens next, is what we’ll find out in the season two finale.
When Will Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 10 Come Out?
The tenth and final episode in Power Book IV: Force season two, titled “Power, Powder, Respect,” will arrive on November 10. The episode will be available on Friday on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8pm ET/PT. Here’s a synopsis for “Power, Powder, Respect”:
Tommy must decide how much he is willing to sacrifice in pursuit of revenge and his long game to take over the Chicago drug game.
New episodes of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.