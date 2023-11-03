(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)

Power Book IV: Force has been relentless when it comes to the death of its characters in season two. Before episode nine, titled “No Loose Ends,” Walter Flynn, Brandon Doyle, Paulie, Leon, and more were among the names that had been killed this season. In episode nine, two more names were added to that list: Miguel’s mother and his longtime associate Nunez. Their deaths were both connected to Mirkovic in different ways. Mirkovic used Nunez to set up Miguel to be killed, but instead, Nunez decided to have Miguel’s mother killed in a move that he thought was more efficient. Unfortunately, it came back to bite him when Tommy (with help from Mireya) figured out that Nunez was the one working with Mirkovic to have Miguel’s mother killed. Tommy kidnaps Nunez and tortures him before bringing him to Miguel to deliver the news. Miguel, disappointed in his longtime friend, wastes no time shooting and killing him for the death of his mother.

This move from Tommy was the latest in his attempt to gain an upper hand on Miguel in the Chicago drug game. After thinking nothing of his moves initially, Miguel sees clearere than ever that Tommy is coming for his spot. Miguel then tells Mireya of his plans to counter Tommy’s moves and eventually kill him once and for all, something that Mireya made sure to tell Tommy the next time she saw him. It here that Mireya did what she knew she’d have to for quite some time: pick between Tommy and her brother. She sides with Tommy by telling him how appreciative of him she is of his love and support toward her. She takes it a step further by helping Tommy figure out that Nunez is the one who betrayed Miguel.

Then we have Diamond, who is still reeling from the death of Leon, a young boy from the neighborhood who was becoming more and more like a son to him. Leon was shot and killed at the end of episode seven, and this week, Diamond sets out to find his killer. He’s successful, but unfortunately, he cannot do anything about it as the killer in question is the nephew of a key member in the drug coalition that he and Tommy have been building in Chicago for quite some time now.

Diamond later shifts his attention to Leon’s father Jamal who was verbally abusive to Leon until Diamond stepped in and told him to stay away from the family. Now Jamal is back to get revenge against Diamond and it started by letting Diamond’s parole officer know that he’s back in the drug game. Diamond learned that Jamal was the one who told his parole officer about his involvement in CBI and he decided to take matters into his own hands and kill Jamal once and for it. The fit of rage from Diamond that led to him killing Jamal was a combination of Jamal’s failure to nurture and correctly raise Leon as well as his choice to snitch on Diamond to his parole officer. Altogether, it’s the latest in Diamond’s progression after Leon’s death which can either be looked at as a decline from his better days or his attempt to right some wrongs.

Elsewhere, we see Claudia and Shanti continue to make moves in the Chicago drug game in their attempt to make some noise for themselves after being cut out by the Flynn family and CBI. One of them involves teaming up with Detroit’s Marquez Cartel, something that impresses Tommy when he gets word of it. What Claudia doesn’t know is that Shanti and Tommy are working together, and it appears that sooner or later, Claudia will find herself in a hole.

How’s that for a recap? Now, let’s see who made the top five Power Players of the Week list based on the events that went down in the “No Loose Ends.”