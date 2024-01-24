When Will ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3, Episode 8 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)

Episode seven of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three captured the start of Ronnie and Kanan’s partnership and how it effected people that were close to the latter. Jukebox does not approve of Kanan’s work with Pop, Snaps, and Ronnie while Kanan’s issues with Famous have only gotten worse. As this is happening, Raq is taking her first steps back into the game with help from Marvin thanks to a new partnership with Unique’s former distributor. Speaking of Marvin, this episode followed him as he corrected teh wrongs done by two people close to him: Gerald and Lou-Lou. The former did not require a drastic fix, but the same could not be said for Lou. This week, with episode eight, we see where things go next.