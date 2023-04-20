Will Belinda Be In ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3?

Move over, Jennifer Coolidge. While the Best in Show star — and American treasure — and her onscreen hotel hookup-turned-husband Jon Gries were the only two actors from the first season of The White Lotus to make it to season 2, they’re about to have their season count challenged.

While it’s possible that Coolidge and/or Gries could get some screentime in the upcoming third season of the Mike White-created hit, it seems unlikely — for all the reasons anyone who watched season 2 understands. But we will see another familiar face: Variety reports that Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda in season 1, will return for another go-around in the hit HBO series’ upcoming third season.

While White is keeping the details of exactly what’s to come in the new season pretty quiet, he has described the season as “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” It has also been reported that the season will take place in Thailand.

In addition to being a fan favorite character in The White Lotus‘ first season, Rothwell’s Belinda — who allowed herself to get caught in Coolidge’s vapid web of big dreams and half-baked ideas — was a hit with critics. In 2022, Rothwell earned an Emmy nomination for the role for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (the series will now compete in the Drama category). In 2020, Rothwell earned her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series as part of the cast of Issa Rae’s Insecure.

