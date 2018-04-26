Getty Image

Kanye West has been having a week. He returned to Twitter, swiftly reminding everyone why he probably shouldn’t be on Twitter. On Tuesday, he tweeted about firing his manager, saying, “I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed. I’m nobody’s ‘client’.” On Wednesday, he was reminded that he still has a manager of sorts, when his wife Kim Kardashian made him tweet a clarification about one of his pro-Trump tweets. Trump also responded to Kanye on Twitter, because we live in the dumbest timeline.

Amid the MAGA tweeting — which seems to have cost him a lot of followers (including friends and family) — Kanye also promoted his upcoming projects, which is one way to hype your work, we guess. He also inspired Jordan Peele to tweet about Get Out 2, so at least we’re getting good jokes out of this. Other people on Twitter have also been making jokes about Kanye’s tweets, starting with the obvious Hurricane Katrina references:

All of Twitter right now. pic.twitter.com/7hqS0KSCV4 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 25, 2018

kanye west doesn't care about black people pic.twitter.com/Q4yMaS03C5 — Jamal The Weeknd (@reggiegotlag) April 25, 2018

And people wondered how Kim Kardashian is handling everything:

When you forget you have a manager pic.twitter.com/hwnKJkuW0J — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) April 25, 2018