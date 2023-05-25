When Is Casa Bonita’s Re-Opening Date?

Less than a week remains of May 2023, the month that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone declared would be the most magical month for those who worship at the altar of sopapillas. The wait, however, feels intolerable to fans of the famed eatertainment venue, and the utmost secrecy regarding reopening date has led to a fevered pitch in Lakewood, Colorado. Not to mention across the country, from where people have actually planned vacations in hopes of getting “lucky” while they’re in town.

When will Casa Bonita open, though? Well, we only have a few more days with which to work with here. People initially guessed that Cinco de Mayo would be go-time, and that initially made sense. Cliff divers and margaritas, what would be a better combination? Hmm, on second thought, maybe that wasn’t such a wise idea, and perhaps Parker and Stone didn’t want things to get too wild when they already expect over a million visitors annually. That edible food might just do the thing, but more importantly at the moment, let’s review the very important theory about May 26 being South Park‘s opening day, courtesy of local NBC affiliate 9 News:

In the “South Park” Casa Bonita episode, Kyle celebrates his birthday at the the iconic Lakewood restaurant. Of course, the theory that Casa Bonita will open on May 26 because it’s Kyle’s birthday is only that: a theory, all in good fun, that some fans of the restaurant and the TV show are suggesting on social media.

Well, I’d better pack my bags then. That parking lot might be awfully crowded by the time I get there. See ya.

