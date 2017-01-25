Uproxx

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

On our last installment of Eat This City, we headed to Portland, Oregon. We hung around the Rose City long enough to pick up our guide for this week, Chef Gregory Gourdet, and now it’s off to the City of Lights, as Eat This City goes international once again! Chef Gourdet is the Director of Culinary Operations at Departure Restaurant + Lounge — where he’s known for daring, modern Asian flavors and traditional techniques, inspired by Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Korean food cultures.

Last year, the 2015 Top Chef runner-up took a departure of his own. He jetted over to Paris, to host a pop-up dinner at Le Purgatoire — a gallery completely devoted to modern and culinary arts. The one-night-only event kept him plenty busy, but it’s our good fortune that he still had a week to explore the delights of Paris’s restaurants, food stalls, and patisseries.