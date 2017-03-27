The White House Might Crack Down On Pot

Canada Will Legalize Recreational Marijuana By July 2018

03.27.17

Getty Image

While the United States gains an Attorney General that considers marijuana, “only slightly less awful” than heroin, their cold, friendly neighbors to the north are introducing legislation to legalize recreational marijuana. CBC reported that the bill to decriminalize weed goes into effect on July 1, 2018 (which happens to be Canada Day) and will allow adults 18 and older to purchase marijuana and keep up to four plants in their household. Canadian provinces have an option to raise the minimum (inhaling?) age if they desire.

For now, however, the plant will remain federally criminalized by the Canadian government until proper regulations are put into place. Former Justice Minister Anne McLellan, who helped champion the bill, explained to Foreign Policy what’s to come over the next year: “Until we have a framework to control and regulate marijuana, the current laws apply.”

The legalization of weed was a major campaign promise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was able to rally the youth vote in his favor with a promise of a green future. Although he’s failed to deliver on electoral reform, another contentious campaign promise, he’s proved that this one wasn’t just smoke. Liberal Canadian leaders have said the country needs to legalize and regulate marijuana to keep the drugs “out of the hands of children, and the profits out of the hands of criminals.”

Expect the cries of, “I’m moving to Canada!” to intensify by next summer.

(Via Foreign Policy/CBC)

Around The Web

TAGSCanadaMarijuana Legalization
