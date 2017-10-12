Source: CandyStore.com.

It’s that time of year again! Halloween is finally here and if you haven’t figured out what your costume will be, you still have time. For the ladies, if you want to go low budget, you can always go as a cat and for the fellas a construction worker is easy peasy. Costumes are simple, what you can’t skimp on is the candy. Whether you choose to dress up or not, one thing is for certain: Kids are going to be knocking on your door expecting some sweets.

According to Candystore.com around $2.7 billion will be spent on Halloween candy this year alone, and The National Retail Federation notes that online sales of candy has increased by 15 percent since 2015. With that being said, you don’t want your hard earn cash going to waste; meaning if you are going to give out candy you might as well give out the most popular stuff.

We did a quick tally of the 1st place candy in the US according to The Candy Store’s data and here are the top 3: