The rise of cocktail culture has led to millions of home-mixologists (and people who pretend to be mixologists). Surprisingly, to get on board with this trend, you don’t need to take a bartending course or pick up any bar-back shifts at your local, trendy cocktail bar. According to some of our favorite bartenders, you really only need to master a few drinks in order to impress your friends.

Before you try your hand at that over-the-top ten ingredient cocktail, learn how to make these classic potables. What’s cooler than pulling out a shaker and mixing something tasty up for your pals? Do it the right way. Nobody likes a showboat.

Old Fashioned

From Warren Bayani, head bartender at Chao Chao in New York City

“This is an easy one to answer for me. I believe that every bartender – or mere mortals for that matter, should know how to make this amazing Classic. Its the Old-Fashioned. As a whiskey drinker, this is an amazing sipper. I love that it is served in a rocks glass so your nose gets in there much like a Pinot Noir glass. The aroma I get from the orange peel just sets me to a state of pure comfort.”