Bartenders Say These Are The Drinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

03.08.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock

The rise of cocktail culture has led to millions of home-mixologists (and people who pretend to be mixologists). Surprisingly, to get on board with this trend, you don’t need to take a bartending course or pick up any bar-back shifts at your local, trendy cocktail bar. According to some of our favorite bartenders, you really only need to master a few drinks in order to impress your friends.

Before you try your hand at that over-the-top ten ingredient cocktail, learn how to make these classic potables. What’s cooler than pulling out a shaker and mixing something tasty up for your pals? Do it the right way. Nobody likes a showboat.

Old Fashioned

From Warren Bayani, head bartender at Chao Chao in New York City

Shutterstock

“This is an easy one to answer for me. I believe that every bartender – or mere mortals for that matter, should know how to make this amazing Classic. Its the Old-Fashioned. As a whiskey drinker, this is an amazing sipper. I love that it is served in a rocks glass so your nose gets in there much like a Pinot Noir glass. The aroma I get from the orange peel just sets me to a state of pure comfort.”

Around The Web

TAGSbartenderBOOZECOCKTAILcocktailsDRINKSlifemixed drinkmixologist
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP