Uproxx

Houston, TX has a unique position. It not only literally sits between LA and NYC, it’s also an in-between place culturally and socially. With it’s central location, busy ports, and thriving tech sector, the city may just be America’s 3rd (or 4th, we see you Chi) most influential city. And yet, we’re too far from anyone to be overly influenced.

We have our own slang. We have a different mindset. We have a drastically unique culture. In fact, I’ve often said the city’s motto should be, “Houston is different.” There is no city in the U.S. that holds such a distinct vibe — separate from the rest of its Southern state cousins and Big Mama state of Texas, while still maintaining very present resemblances to Abuela Mexico. If you’ve never visited, you’re missing out, and after reading the seven ways Houston gets it right, you’ll surely want to check it out dine here (pronounced exactly how it’s spelled).

7. We mind our bidness.

TMZ

This video of Houston Rockets player James Harden leaving the club drunk went viral…but that just how we do on weekends.

I’ve heard quite a few transplants from other states express the ill-informed opinion that there is nothing to do in Houston. That there’s no excitement and no thrill to the city. Well, allow me to retort:

That’s wildly incorrect. That perception is because Houston is a place to come get your grown woman/grown man on. We don’t have time for a lot of the b.s. we see in the news from other cities.

Remember that time Houston was beefing with that other city? No, you don’t, because we didn’t. It’s too hot to be wildin’ out like the coastal cities or northern cities, and even if it wasn’t, we can’t afford to catch a case because we have to go to work in the morning. Even when individuals within in the city have issues with each other, they either fight or leave each other alone. I honestly have never seen anyone in real life throw a drink on someone in a club, and that’s probably because that’s the dumbest way to start a fight.

No joke: Love and Hip Hop Houston apparently did not work out for that very reason. In the words of Slim (the original Thugga), “Ain’t too many punks dine here in Houston, Texas.”

It’s hard to get a Houstonian riled up about much. Even our celebrities can feel at ease. I’ve seen Bun B at CVS. Slim Thug goes to my church. I see Paul Wall, like, everywhere. Even when Beyoncé comes to town, she goes to eat and then goes to the museum. Houston natives seem to understand that these people are just really good at their jobs like the rest of us. Let them be. We all just wanna live our lives.