A Week After Legalization, Las Vegas Is Already Running Out Of Marijuana

07.08.17 33 mins ago

It’s been less than a week since Nevada legalized the recreational use of marijuana and the dispensaries surrounding Las Vegas are already running out of weed. The odd development isn’t totally unexpected — Canada is considering how they can bolster their legal stash ahead of the country’s legalization in 2018, and Colorado went through these growing pains ahead of recreational legalization in 2013.

Since Vegas dispensaries opened their doors, they’ve been met with lines around the building and stacks on stacks of cash ready and waiting to be spent on buds.

